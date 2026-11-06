McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub Announces Continued National Recognition, Highlighting Naval Heritage, Global Recipes and Community Commitment

McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub®, a locally owned Irish and American restaurant in Eureka Springs, is highlighting its national and regional recognition, distinctive culinary heritage, and ongoing commitment to providing free meals to people in need. Owned and operated by Ken Jones, a retired U.S. Naval Officer with 30 years of service, and his wife, Rachel, the restaurant combines recipes gathered during three decades of international Naval service with generous portions, attentive tableside service, and traditional Irish hospitality.

Recognized by several national and regional publications, McGarity’s has established a presence in the Eureka Springs dining community through its varied menu, welcoming atmosphere, and personally funded community meal initiative. Its story reflects the influence of international travel, family cooking traditions, and a commitment to treating every guest with care and dignity.

From 30 Years of Naval Service to a Restaurant Inspired by Global Traditions

The culinary identity of McGarity’s began long before the restaurant opened its doors in Eureka Springs. As a retired U.S. Naval Officer with 30 years of service, Jones traveled around the world and developed an appreciation for the food traditions of the communities he encountered.

Rather than relying exclusively on commercial recipes, Jones collected cooking knowledge directly from local residents, including grandmothers who shared dishes prepared for their own families. These personal exchanges introduced him to regional ingredients, preparation techniques, and family recipes that would later influence the restaurant’s menu.

“Some of the best recipes I brought home came from local grandmothers sharing the food they made for the people they loved. You can buy ingredients, but you can’t buy the personal connections and experiences behind those recipes,” said Jones.

Today, those experiences contribute to the restaurant’s combination of Irish specialties, American comfort food, seafood, and Italian-inspired cuisine. The approach connects familiar restaurant favorites with culinary influences developed through years of travel and personal relationships.

For Jones and Rachel, McGarity’s represents an opportunity to share those experiences while building a locally owned restaurant rooted in hospitality.

National and Regional Recognition Brings Attention to Eureka Springs Dining

McGarity’s has received recognition from multiple publications and restaurant-focused platforms, drawing attention to its food, service, and place within Arkansas’s hospitality industry.

In 2026, BetUS placed McGarity’s at No. 4 nationally in its Irish pub ranking, making it the highest-ranked Arkansas establishment on that list. Tasting Table also selected McGarity’s as the best Irish pub in Arkansas in its state-by-state feature.

The restaurant was featured on America’s Best Restaurants, a platform showcasing independently operated dining establishments across the United States. Regional recognition includes inclusion in NWA Travel Guide’s Top 10 Best Eureka Springs Restaurants.

Together, these acknowledgments reflect interest in the restaurant from both national publishers and regional travel resources.

For a destination such as Eureka Springs, where restaurants are an important part of the visitor experience, the recognition introduces travelers to another locally owned dining option.

The owners view these distinctions as an opportunity to represent their community while continuing to focus on the daily experience of serving guests.

McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub® has been named “Best Restaurant in Eureka Springs, Arkansas of 2026” by Evergreen Awards, recognizing its diverse menu of Irish-inspired dishes, global flavors, and American favorites, alongside its welcoming atmosphere and attentive service.

A Diverse Menu Designed Around Flavor, Generosity and Dietary Choice

McGarity’s menu brings together several culinary traditions, offering options for families, couples, travelers, and groups with different dining preferences.

Traditional Irish dishes include shepherd’s pie and golden fish and chips. American comfort food, burgers, seafood selections, and Italian-inspired pasta dishes broaden the menu beyond conventional pub fare.

The restaurant also maintains an extensive vegan and vegetarian selection, providing alternatives for guests seeking plant-based meals.

Staff members work with diners to address food allergies and dietary considerations, including Alpha-Gal requests, whenever accommodations can be made safely within the limitations of a shared kitchen. Individual dietary needs are considered on a case-by-case basis, without guarantees of an allergen-free environment.

Generous portions and attentive tableside service remain central to the dining experience. The restaurant’s beverage selection includes Guinness, craft beers, wines, and signature cocktails prepared using house-made mixers.

This combination allows McGarity’s to serve guests seeking traditional Irish cuisine while also accommodating those interested in American favorites, seafood, pasta, or plant-based dining.

Guest reviews further reflect the restaurant’s memorable food and hospitality. Kourtney Anthony shared a particularly enthusiastic five-star Google review of the mashed potatoes, describing them as “silken clouds of emotional support” and joking that she would walk down the aisle holding a bowl instead of a bouquet. Rhonda B praised McGarity’s as “the best Irish pub we’ve been to outside of Ireland,” highlighting its impressive menu, excellent food, and seamless service for her group of 24. Ashley Kochan shared her appreciation for the restaurant’s Irish specialties, noting that its stew was “better than in Ireland” after recently traveling there. These experiences reflect the restaurant’s ability to make guests feel welcome while delivering food worth remembering.

A Distinctive Setting for Date Nights, Family Dinners and Ozarks Travelers

McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub® offers a welcoming atmosphere featuring rich wood interiors, traditional Irish details, warm lighting, and cozy curtained booths. The setting accommodates romantic date nights, family dinners, and relaxed gatherings with friends.

“I want people to remember how well they ate and how welcome they felt. When someone chooses to spend their evening with us, that matters to me,” said Jones.

A Personal Commitment to Providing Meals With Dignity

Ken and Rachel Jones personally fund freshly prepared meals for people in need, completely free of charge and with no questions asked. They accept no donations and ensure every meal is served with care and dignity.

“Someone who needs a meal deserves the same care and dignity as anyone else at our tables,” said Jones.

As Jones puts it, “No one leaves McGarity’s hungry, not on our watch.”

Continuing the McGarity’s Story in Eureka Springs

Combining recipes gathered during 30 years of Naval service, national recognition, and a commitment to community care, McGarity’s continues welcoming locals and travelers to its Eureka Springs location.

Ken and Rachel Jones remain dedicated to generous portions, attentive service, and memorable dining experiences that reflect the restaurant’s identity: “Where Ireland meets the Ozarks.”

About McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub®

McGarity’s Restaurant & Irish Pub® is a locally owned Irish and American restaurant located at 2070 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632. Owned and operated by Ken Jones, a retired U.S. Naval Officer with 30 years of service, and his wife, Rachel, the restaurant combines traditional Irish cuisine, American comfort food, seafood, Italian-inspired dishes, and a substantial selection of vegan and vegetarian options. Its culinary inspiration includes recipes and cooking traditions gathered during Jones’s 30 years of international Naval service. Guests can explore the restaurant’s food and beverage menus, learn about its date night dining experience, or visit its official website for additional restaurant information. McGarity’s has received recognition through the BetUS 2026 Irish pub ranking, Tasting Table’s state-by-state Irish pub feature, America’s Best Restaurants, and NWA Travel Guide’s Eureka Springs restaurant list. Additional guest experiences are available through Google reviews. Visit their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok or contact info@mcgaritysrestaurant.com.

DMR News ID: 101282