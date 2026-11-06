Real Estate Professionals Across the USA Earning Trust Through Consistency and Follow Through

Across the United States, real estate professionals build reputations one relationship at a time. The five professionals featured here, working in markets from Alabama to Delaware, have earned recognition less through self-promotion than through the consistency their clients describe: steady communication, follow-through, and a level of care that keeps people coming back or sending referrals their way.

Danette Dugger – Greater Birmingham, Alabama

Danette Dugger has spent more than two decades as a top-producing agent in new construction real estate across Greater Birmingham, Alabama, representing a leading national home builder as the seller and guiding buyers through a process most have never encountered. Since moving fully into new construction sales in 2009, she has worked with buyers through community selection, floor plans, and the roughly twelve stages of construction that lead to closing, alongside the technical demands of the role: negotiating terms, carrying each transaction forward to closing, and understanding building guidelines, materials and the construction process itself. “For me, it has always been about building the relationship,” Danette said. The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders presented her with two separate awards at the same ceremony: Salesperson of the Year for number of homes sold, and highest honors for Sales Volume. A significant portion of her business arrives through referrals from past buyers, agents and lenders.

Tony Knott – San Francisco Bay Area, California

Tony Knott has spent 26 years in real estate across the San Francisco Bay Area, California, building a Compass practice that spans San Francisco, Marin, and Sonoma. “Many agents specialize by price point or property type. I specialize by life stage,” Tony said. That approach guides two client groups that often get overlooked: first-time homebuyers working in tech who need a clear plan through a competitive market, and seniors downsizing out of homes they’ve lived in for decades, for whom he has built a five-point plan around one goal, making sure they feel heard and never hurried. It was shaped in part by helping his own mother sell her longtime home, an experience that reinforced the importance of patience during major life transitions. Across more than two and a half decades his practice has come to rest on repeat clients and referrals, built one relationship at a time.

Angela Mae Schlagel – Boise, Idaho

Angela Mae Schlagel has spent 20 years as a top producing Realtor in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, a career her clients have recognized directly: she has been voted among the top professionals in client satisfaction every year since 2016. That trust carries into Idaho Senior Transitions, the service she built to guide seniors and their families through downsizing, estate transitions, staging, and relocation with one coordinated point of contact rather than a list of separate vendors. “Change becomes easier with the right guidance,” Angela Mae said. She holds credentials including Certified Senior Move Manager, Senior Real Estate Specialist, and Certified Residential Specialist, and ranks among the top one percent of Treasure Valley Realtors, recognized as a Boise Regional Realtor Top Producer since 2010.

Brian Sohn – Washington, Missouri

Brian Sohn brings an unconventional background to real estate in Washington, Missouri, spending more than 20 years as a draftsman across ten disciplines before transitioning into full time sales after the 2008 economic downturn. “I serve clients, not contracts,” Brian said. “Their success is also mine.” As team lead of the Sohn Team, he says most of his clients are still living in the homes he helped them purchase, a pattern he takes as a sign of the trust they placed in his guidance rather than simply a completed transaction. He applies his technical background to help clients understand a property’s structure and potential beyond the surface, growing his business to more than $20 million in annual sales. His recognition includes the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Realtor Salesperson of the Year from the Franklin County Board of Realtors, voted on by fellow agents.

Terra King – Middletown, Delaware

Terra King has spent 20 years in real estate with RE/MAX Advantage Realty in Delaware, and the majority of her business comes through referrals and repeat clients rather than new leads, a pattern she attributes to the honesty and integrity she brings to every transaction. “It’s all about your timeline and what you want. It’s your decision. I’m the expert here to help guide you through the process,” Terra said. She works with both buyers and sellers across residential and new construction, taking a hands on approach that keeps her involved at every step. That consistency has been recognized by her peers as well as her clients: Terra’s honors include membership in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, the RE/MAX President’s Club and RE/MAX 100% Club, along with 15 years as a Five Star Award Professional and multiple appearances among RE/MAX’s top 20 individual producers in Delaware.

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