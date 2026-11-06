FireHorse Media Names Five of the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in Colorado, From Denver Metro to Fort Collins

Across Colorado’s Front Range, real estate professionals are measured less by the homes they list than by how clients feel after the move. The five featured professionals, working from Denver metro to Fort Collins, came from very different backgrounds, including corporate recruiting, collegiate golf, international marketing and military service. They share a steady focus on clear guidance, honest advice and care that turns clients into referrals.

Brett Reasoner – Colorado Before holding a real estate license, Brett Reasoner watched hundreds of families move. As a global talent acquisition executive, he spent over a decade managing executive relocations nationwide, and saw the same gap in every one: the company handled the logistics, and nobody handled the family. The spouse sorting out schools and doctors in a city they’d never seen. The quiet fear of choosing wrong. As an agent, he built his entire practice around the part everyone else skips.

The license itself came the hard way. At 34, within one year, Brett lost his marriage, his job, his home, and his health, and started his licensing course from a hospital bed. He finished it two weeks after surgery.

Executives, athletes, and business owners seek him out because he operates like they do: strategy before urgency, preparation for the worst case before it can happen, and discretion treated as a professional obligation rather than a courtesy. He is known for telling clients not to buy the wrong home’t right, even when it costs him the deal.

“I don’t move houses. I move people,” Brett said. “Trust isn’t something I ask for. It’s something a client should be able to verify in how we prepare, how we communicate, and what we’re willing to walk away from.”

Today Brett is a founding agent of SERHANT Colorado, where he leads The Cornerstone Group, a faith-rooted team he builds the way he serves clients: character first, and people before property. A top one percent agent nationally, independently ranked by RealTrends Verified, he also partners with Colorado builders through SERHANT’s new development platform. But ask what qualifies him to sit with a family during the biggest move of their lives, and he doesn’t point to any of it.

“I know exactly what it feels like when life changes faster than you can process it,” he said. “I’m not guessing at what my clients are carrying. I’ve carried it.”

Doug Phelps – Denver Metro, Colorado Doug Phelps has spent over two decades in Denver metro residential real estate, where he is Owner and Realtor® Associate Broker of DJP Group. Raised in Colorado Springs, he studied marketing and played golf at New Mexico State University, a pairing that still shapes his work: disciplined, strategic and clear in communication. That background feeds his specialty in active lifestyle living, especially golf course communities, where he is a Golf Certified Agent for Golf Life Navigators and helps buyers weigh the community as carefully as the home. Whether clients are upsizing, downsizing or relocating, he is both guide and advocate, replacing confusion with a clear plan and helping them make home happen. His business rests on one conviction: home is where everyday life begins and ends, so it has to be right. Doug was named a Five Star Professional each year from 2020 through 2026 and holds the Graduate Realtor Institute designation.

Ilse Hemmer – Denver and Boulder, Colorado With over 600 homes sold over 21 years in real estate, Ilse Hemmer has helped buyers and sellers navigate important decisions across the Greater Denver and Boulder area. Affiliated with Keller Williams Preferred Realty, she combines extensive experience with an international business background and a commitment to putting her clients’ interests first.

Raised in Vienna, Austria, Ilse tutored English by age eleven and later taught German as a second language while earning her MBA. These experiences shaped her ability to listen carefully, communicate clearly and build trust across cultures. Before entering real estate in 2005, she worked in international marketing, business development and project management.

As a Master Negotiation Expert, Ilse brings advanced negotiation training and strategic thinking to decisions that meaningfully affect her clients’ results. For sellers, she combines strategic pricing with professional photography, video and targeted digital marketing to position homes effectively. She also advises candidly on which improvements are worth the investment,and which may not be.

Ilse is committed to helping people make informed real estate decisions, whether moving now or simply planning ahead. Through her YouTube channel, local market updates and educational seminars, she shares practical insights to help buyers and sellers understand the market and prepare for their next move.

Recognized with the Five Star Professional Award every year since 2010, Ilse also holds the MRP, CIPS, GRI, ABR and e-PRO designations.

What matters most to Ilse is helping people make confident decisions during major life transitions.

Lorri DeLaney – Denver Metro, Colorado Lorri DeLaney is a Colorado native and lifelong Denver metro resident who leads Lorri DeLaney Real Estate Inc while hanging her license with Coldwell Banker Realty. Much of her work centers on clients selling one home while buying another, whether upsizing for a growing family, downsizing as empty nesters or right-sizing for a new chapter, and out-of-state buyers relocating to Colorado lean on her local neighborhood knowledge. “You tell me what you want to do, and I will help you understand how to get there,” Lorri said. A marketing degree and 33 years in sales shape how she positions each listing, with professional photography and exposure on over 900 websites. As a Luxury Home Specialist with Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury Division, she recently sold a luxury property in three days for 12 percent over asking, with nine offers, three in cash. Her honors include Coldwell Banker President’s Circle in 2024 and the International Diamond Society in 2025. She currently ranks No. 1 in her office for year-to-date production, finished No. 2 there for September and ranks 26th among Coldwell Banker agents statewide.

Patrice Winans – Northern Colorado Patrice Winans has spent nearly two decades in real estate and leads the Winans Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, serving buyers and sellers along the I-25 Corridor from Fort Collins to Denver. Roughly 90 percent of her business now comes from repeat clients and referrals, which she credits to a fiduciary mindset rather than a sales one: every recommendation must put the client’s interests ahead of her own. An Air Force law enforcement veteran who spent 23 years at home raising four sons, she entered the business in 2009, in the depths of the financial crisis, learning short sales and foreclosures while guiding families through some of their hardest moments. Today the Winans Group, a family team including her daughter-in-law Brittney and Brooklyn Davis, gives every listing the same treatment regardless of price, including a one-year home warranty as a closing gift. The team was recognized as an International Diamond Society Team in 2024 and International Sterling Society Team in 2025, and Patrice was named to the Real Producers Top 300 in 2025.

DMR News ID: 101268