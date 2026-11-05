Brad Bankenbush Closes Four Recent Luxury Home Sales Across Newport Beach, Corona del Mar and Newport Coast

Brad Bankenbush has closed four recent luxury home sales across Newport Beach, Corona del Mar and Newport Coast, led by the $17,999,000 sale of 53 Montecito. The transactions add to more than $250 million in career real estate sales for a business rooted in coastal Orange County, with a network extending to Los Angeles and Scottsdale.

Brad Bankenbush in a contemporary residential setting and beside a sports car

Alongside 53 Montecito, Bankenbush’s recent transactions include 2100 Windward Lane at $9,500,000, 218 E Oceanfront at $9,250,000 and 31 Vista Tramonto at $9,500,000. The properties span Newport Beach, Corona del Mar and Newport Coast, reflecting the geographic focus of his luxury residential practice with The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman.

The practice draws on more than a decade of sales and marketing experience. Over that time, Bankenbush has built client relationships and worked across the coastal market, and the practice’s transaction history now includes individual sales approaching $18 million.

The business has grown around relationships with entrepreneurs, business owners, executives and athletes. Its connections across Newport Beach, Los Angeles and Scottsdale bring together clients whose homes, companies and personal interests extend across several cities. That network forms an ongoing part of the practice’s work with buyers, sellers and professional referral contacts.

The practice’s marketing has a contemporary visual identity, with sleek property presentation and attention to architecture, interiors and the lifestyle surrounding a home. That presentation is paired with direct communication and personal relationships. A listing’s visual appeal introduces the property, while the details of its location, layout and amenities give buyers information to evaluate.

Behind the presentation is the negotiation. Bankenbush’s work involves balancing price with the terms that shape a purchase or sale, from contingency periods and closing schedules to possession arrangements. His approach begins with the client’s priorities and carries those considerations into the decisions required throughout a transaction. The closing price is one measure of that work; the agreement also determines timing and responsibilities.

The four recent sales illustrate the scale of those assignments. At $17,999,000, 53 Montecito is the largest transaction in the group. The $9,500,000 sales at both 2100 Windward Lane and 31 Vista Tramonto, together with the $9,250,000 closing at 218 E Oceanfront, reflect activity at the upper end of the coastal Orange County residential market across three neighboring communities.

With an interest in personal style and sports cars, Bankenbush brings a recognizable identity to the practice. Modern marketing and a connection to the coastal lifestyle form part of that identity, alongside the neighborhood knowledge and client relationships developed over more than a decade. The practice combines a local focus with connections beyond Orange County.

The recent closings add to more than $250 million in career sales and more than 10 years of building a practice in coastal Orange County, with Newport Beach remaining at its center. Additional information about his background and services is available through his professional profile.

DMR News ID: 101254