Somos Martina Expands The Period Uniform Across Colombia

Somos Martina is expanding The Period Uniform initiative to make period care part of everyday school life in Colombia. The program uses school uniform systems to connect access to period underwear with menstrual health education.

Adding Period Care to the School Uniform

The initiative responds to a persistent barrier: one in four girls in Latin America regularly misses class because they lack access to period products. Developed by Colombian period care brand Somos Martina, The Period Uniform adds reusable period underwear to official school uniform lists. The model uses existing uniform distribution channels, with Somos Martina offering the product to participating schools at cost, at a price comparable to regular underwear.

Official school supply lists are a familiar way for families to prepare for the academic year in Colombia. Adding period underwear to those lists aims to make period care part of school preparation, rather than something a student must request separately. Any parent or school can take part, and the initiative also offers resources for starting open, healthy conversations with girls about menstruation.

A Partnership for Access

The Period Uniform initiative is being expanded across Colombia through NGO Poderosas Colombia. Poderosas supports the initiative by bringing it to 35 school locations with more than 700 trained teachers.

The organization works with schools, families and communities on comprehensive sexuality education, including menstrual health. Teacher training helps bring this education into school curricula, alongside access to period underwear. The initiative aims to help students manage menstruation with information, comfort and dignity.

Schools and families can find further information at https://perioduniform.org/ and https://poderosascolombia.org/uniformemenstrual.

About Somos Martina

Somos Martina is a Colombian intimate-care brand offering reusable period underwear. The Period Uniform applies its menstrual-care products to an existing school system: the uniform.

About Poderosas Colombia

Poderosas Colombia works with communities, schools, families and organizations on comprehensive sexuality education, including menstrual health.

DMR News ID: 101253