POLAND – November 5, 2026 –NovaReach AI Authority Engine is being developed as a framework for helping organizations present clearer, more consistent information across traditional search engines and AI-assisted discovery tools. The initiative is directed by creator Krzysztof Gumiela and developed through NOVACASH – NOVAREACH KRZYSZTOF GUMIELA GLOBAL HOLDINGS USA LLC.

The project addresses changes in how audiences find and assess businesses. Alongside conventional search results, users increasingly encounter generated summaries and conversational interfaces that draw on information from multiple sources. NovaReach proposes coordinating brand identity, content and external references rather than treating visibility as a single ranking objective.

Connecting SEO, GEO and AI Search

Its framework connects search engine optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI Search Optimization. SEO focuses on accessible, relevant web pages. GEO considers how information may be interpreted within generative systems. AI Search Optimization examines brand representation in AI-assisted discovery experiences. The initiative treats these areas as related disciplines with distinct practical considerations.

The development process includes research, entity-focused planning, content creation, distribution, digital public relations, link-related activities and monitoring. Research identifies audience questions and relevant topics. Entity planning aims to maintain consistent descriptions of an organization and its services. Content development provides specific information, while distribution and external publications may help readers encounter that material beyond a company’s website.

Measuring Brand Visibility

Monitoring is intended to inform subsequent decisions. Potential indicators include organic search visibility, branded searches, indexed pages, referring domains, relevant mentions and appearances in AI-generated responses. Where available, teams may also review referral traffic and business outcomes associated with different discovery channels.

The project emphasizes that these measurements require context. A brand mention does not automatically demonstrate credibility, and an appearance in an AI-generated response may differ by platform, query, location or date. Similarly, publishing content or securing external references cannot guarantee higher rankings or inclusion in automated answers.

NovaReach AI Authority Engine is presented as an initiative under development rather than a finished product with independently established performance results. Its stated objective is to help brands organize credible information, maintain consistent identity signals and evaluate their digital presence as search experiences evolve.

The company has not supplied a commercial release date, customer results or comparative performance figures. Organizations interested in the framework can review the project’s published description and assess whether its proposed approach aligns with their communications and search strategies.

About NovaReach

NovaReach AI Authority Engine is an initiative developed under the direction of Krzysztof Gumiela. It focuses on brand authority, SEO, GEO, AI search visibility, content strategy, entity consistency and ongoing performance evaluation, with an emphasis on accuracy, credibility and transparency.

For more information, visit: https://marketing-internetowy.simdif.com/seo_i_ai_search.html

DMR News ID: 101243