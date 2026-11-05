DuckDuckGo Offers Schools AI-Free Search Alternative Amid Google Policy Backlash

DuckDuckGo is encouraging schools to adopt its privacy-focused search engine following Google’s decision to require K-12 institutions to accept integrated AI features when enabling Google Search. The company is offering deployment guidance and assistance to educators seeking conventional search capabilities without mandatory AI-generated responses.

The initiative follows Google’s November 3, 2026, announcement that Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search will be disabled by default for K-12 student accounts starting in 2027. Although administrators can activate these services individually, enabling Google Search also provides access to its integrated AI features.

DuckDuckGo Offers Schools an Alternative Search Engine

DuckDuckGo founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg responded to Google’s announcement by directing educators to the company’s deployment documentation, which explains how organizations can configure DuckDuckGo as their default search engine. Weinberg also invited schools to contact the company for implementation assistance.

DuckDuckGo chief public affairs officer Kamyl Bazbaz criticized Google’s approach, accusing the company of using its dominant market position to pressure schools into accepting AI technology. In a statement to TechCrunch, DuckDuckGo argued that Google could allow schools to disable AI-powered Search features without restricting access to conventional results.

DuckDuckGo offers AI-powered services, including its Duck.ai chatbot and an AI search assistant, but allows users to disable those features through search and browser settings. The company also operates noai.duckduckgo.com, a dedicated search interface that excludes AI-assisted answers, AI-generated images, and AI feature suggestions.

The company previously reported a 30% increase in application installations in May 2026, which it attributed partly to growing demand for search experiences with fewer AI features.

Google Defends Restrictions on School Search Access

Under Google’s revised education policy, administrators can separately enable Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Google Search. However, schools cannot activate Google Search while independently disabling all its integrated AI functionality.

Google said the changes respond to feedback from educators who want greater control over student access to AI tools. The company maintains that its AI capabilities are deeply integrated into Search, making a separate AI-free option unavailable.

Google has also introduced Guided Learning, a feature designed to help students understand academic concepts through explanations and problem-solving prompts instead of immediately providing answers. Educators concerned about AI-generated responses have nevertheless continued requesting the ability to remove AI from classroom research.

Google’s Education Reach Raises Switching Challenges

Google has an established presence in education, with approximately 50 million Chromebooks used by students and educators, according to figures previously published by the company. Its Google Classroom platform also serves more than 150 million users globally.

Schools relying on Google’s education software may face additional administrative work when changing default search engines across managed devices. DuckDuckGo’s deployment documentation provides configuration instructions intended to support organizations making that transition.

The dispute follows criticism from U.S. lawmakers and public officials, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Richard Blumenthal, former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. They questioned Google’s decision to tie access to its search engine to the availability of integrated AI functionality.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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