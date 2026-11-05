The Suite Sojourn Expands Luxury Cruise Planning to Aman, Four Seasons and Orient Express Yachts, Alongside Its Preferred Hotel Partnerships

Boutique luxury travel advisory adds yacht and expedition cruising to the invitation-only hotel programs it already books, and publishes the 2026 Black Friday Luxury Travel guide

The Suite Sojourn, a boutique luxury travel advisory, has expanded its cruise planning to the new generation of hotel-brand yachts, including Aman’s Amangati, Four Seasons Yachts, Orient Express Corinthian and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, alongside Explora Journeys, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea and expedition voyages with specialist operators such as Quark Expeditions. The expansion sits beside the advisory’s established work in luxury hotels, private villas, safaris and multigenerational family travel, so clients can plan a voyage and the stays around it with one advisor.

Hotel brands at sea, booked with the same partner access

Several of the world’s most recognised hotel brands now operate yachts that run as five-star hotels on the move. Aman’s first yacht, Amangati, carries 94 guests in 47 suites with a dedicated suite host for every guest. Four Seasons I, the brand’s first yacht, carries up to 222 guests in 95 suites with a staff-to-guest ratio close to one to one. Orient Express Corinthian, billed as the world’s largest sailing yacht, carries 110 guests in 54 suites. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection operates three yachts with most of the experience included in the fare.

The Suite Sojourn matches the vessel to how a client travels, holds suites early on yachts with limited inventory, and adds nights at the brand’s resorts before or after the sailing. Its guide to luxury yacht cruises compares the four brands for travelers deciding between them.

Invitation-only hotel programs, now paired with cruising

The advisory’s hotel work runs through invitation-only partner programs that give clients VIP recognition and added benefits at the standard best available rate. As a Rosewood Elite advisor, The Suite Sojourn enhances stays at Rosewood Hotels and Resorts worldwide with tailored privileges at no added cost. As a Four Seasons Preferred Partner, it coordinates reservations directly with on-property leadership across Four Seasons hotels, resorts, residences and Four Seasons Yachts, with first access to new voyages, onboard credits that vary by suite category and voyage length, and partner-only access to suites and upgrades.

The same approach extends to cruise partners, where clients receive benefits such as exclusive shore excursions, dedicated onboard hosts and priority treatment, in addition to the advisory’s planning and support.

“Every trip we plan starts with the traveler, not the destination. Our goal is to take care of the details so our clients can simply enjoy the journey,” said Urvshi Marwah, CEO and Founder of The Suite Sojourn.

An annual guide to the season’s offers

Each November, luxury hotel and cruise brands release their Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, and The Suite Sojourn collects them in its guide to Black Friday luxury travel offers. The current edition includes seasonal fares from Explora Journeys and offers from Rosewood, Hyatt Privé, Rocco Forte and One&Only, several of them available to preferred advisors before they open to the public. Because some brand offers cannot be published under corporate rules, the advisory maintains a fuller list for clients who ask. All offers are subject to availability, blackout dates and each brand’s terms.

Bespoke travel planning built around each client

Beyond seasonal offers, The Suite Sojourn plans bespoke journeys for executives, entrepreneurs, couples, families and family offices, from African safaris and private-island escapes to honeymoons and multigenerational holidays. For high-net-worth families, family offices and their executive teams, it coordinates private jet and yacht charters, sporting events, milestone celebrations and long-term travel planning. Every journey is shaped around the client’s preferences, with a focus on personalization, discretion and the value of time.

Travelers can begin planning a voyage or a stay by contacting The Suite Sojourn through their website.

About The Suite Sojourn

The Suite Sojourn works with executives, entrepreneurs, couples, families and family offices to plan exceptional travel around what matters most: their time. The boutique luxury travel advisory specializes in bespoke journeys, from luxury hotel stays, private villas and safaris to honeymoons, multigenerational holidays and luxury cruises. Every itinerary is tailored to the client’s preferences, with an emphasis on personalization, discretion and a human touch.

Which luxury cruise lines does The Suite Sojourn work with?

The Suite Sojourn plans voyages with Aman’s Amangati, Four Seasons Yachts, Orient Express Corinthian, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora Journeys, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea, as well as expedition voyages to destinations such as Antarctica through specialist operators like Quark Expeditions among others.

What do Rosewood Elite and Four Seasons Preferred Partner mean for a traveler?

Both are invitation-only programs available through select advisors. Booking through The Suite Sojourn adds VIP recognition and property-specific benefits to a stay at the standard best available rate.

Does The Suite Sojourn publish seasonal offers?

Yes. Each November it publishes a guide to Black Friday luxury travel offers from its hotel and cruise partners, and keeps a fuller list for clients, since some brand offers cannot be published.

Who does The Suite Sojourn plan travel for?

Executives, entrepreneurs, couples, families, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, with every itinerary tailored to the client’s preferences.

Does The Suite Sojourn coordinate private jet and yacht charters?

Yes. The Suite Sojourn coordinates private jet and yacht charters as part of its travel planning for high-net-worth families, family offices and their executive teams.

Media Contact

Company: The Suite Sojourn

Contact: Urvshi Marwah, CEO and Founder

Location: New York, New York, United States

Website: https://thesuitesojourn.com

https://thesuitesojourn.com

DMR News ID: 101241