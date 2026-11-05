fundivi Launches Credit Card Processing Loans for Small Businesses

fundivi, a New York City-based provider of business capital solutions, launched credit card processing loans for small businesses on November 2, 2026. The launch combines financing based on card sales with a card payment processing service intended to reduce processing fees when businesses switch their processing to fundivi.

The product offers loans of up to 70 percent of a business’s average monthly card processing volume, with a maximum loan amount of $1,000,000. Repayment follows the card sales that support the financing, and businesses that take on the credit card processing loans are required to move their card processing to fundivi as part of the arrangement.

To qualify, businesses need at least $10,000 in monthly card processing volume and must take in more than 30 percent of their sales or revenue through card payments. Applicants are asked to provide recent card processing statements as part of the application process. Funding remains subject to prequalification and underwriting criteria, and rates, terms and conditions vary based on borrower qualifications. Business lending comparison resources such as Business Loans IQ and Merchant Guidance provide background on funding options, including working capital, term loans and lines of credit.

“Card processing volume gives us a way to assess financing around the sales a business already makes,” said Jesi Cruz, Business Advisor at fundivi. “Business owners will need to review the financing terms alongside the processing arrangement, since moving their card processing to fundivi is part of this product.”

The offering serves businesses that receive a substantial share of their revenue through credit and debit card payments. Eligible business types include restaurants, retail shops, salons, e-commerce brands and service businesses that meet the product’s card-volume requirements.

Meeting the stated card-volume requirements does not guarantee approval or specific terms. Applications are subject to verification, and the financing rate and terms are confirmed in a written offer.

About fundivi

fundivi is based in New York City and provides business capital solutions, including business loans and revenue-based financing, directly and through vetted third-party funding providers. All funding offers are subject to prequalification and underwriting criteria, and rates, terms and conditions vary by borrower qualifications.

DMR News ID: 101237