AxiomStudio Launches Vera, an Unlimited AI Code Review Agent

AxiomStudio.ai has launched Vera, an AI Code Review Agent and a member of its AI software development team, on November 4, 2026.

Vera works with the coding agents developers already use — Codex, Claude, Gemini, Qwen, and Cursor — on the plans they already have. No new subscription, no change to how teams work. Vera keeps shared context across users and agents, so every review knows the codebase, past decisions, and what other developers, agents have done. Review stops being a queue at the end of the pipeline and becomes part of a continuous coding, QA, security, and self-healing loop that catches issues as code is written.

Vera automatically performs AI code review on every pull request on GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and Azure DevOps, flagging bugs, logic errors, security risks, and maintainability issues before merge. Each finding is evidence-backed, with exact file and line references, and rated Advisory or Blocker. Findings become tracked work in Jira, Linear, ClickUp, Inflectra, Azure DevOps, or GitHub Issues in one click. Teams using the add-on SDLC team can have findings remediated autonomously, creating a self-healing loop till pull requests are approved.

“Developers wait 24 to 72 hours before a review to start, and longer for large changes. As AI writes more code, those queues keep growing. Vera cuts review time to under an hour, from first look to merge. Developers get that time back to build”

— Ranjan Parthasarathy, Co-Founder and CEO, AxiomStudio.ai

Built for developers, Vera supports unlimited code reviews and unlimited users across all AxiomStudio subscription tiers. Its code-review functionality is priced at $0 on both paid and no-cost plans and requires no additional LLM subscription.

“Teams we talk to aren’t short on AI writing code. They’re short on anyone checking it. There is a real concern on security breaches, and production outages” – Bill Brown, Co-Founder, AxiomStudio.ai

Additional details are available on the Vera AI Code Review page.

About AxiomStudio.ai

AxiomStudio.ai develops AI-powered software delivery tools that help developers and engineering teams work alongside specialized AI agents. Its VibeFlow platform brings together AI capabilities across the software development lifecycle, helping teams coordinate development activities, improve software quality, and move from code creation toward production-ready delivery.

DMR News ID: 101233