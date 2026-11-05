NEFCO Systems to Expand Product Portfolio With Addition of Mass Transfer Systems

North American Filtration (NAF) will integrate its Mass Transfer Systems (MTS) business into NEFCO Systems effective January 1, 2027, as announced at WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans. The combined business will operate under the NEFCO Systems brand, uniting MTS’s jet aeration and mixing technologies with NEFCO’s engineered fiberglass wastewater treatment products.

The integration gives municipal and industrial customers access to a broader range of treatment solutions while expanding the products and technical resources available to distributors and partners. Catherine Landolfi, General Manager of NEFCO Systems, will lead the combined business.

“Our customers face increasingly complex treatment challenges, and this integration expands our ability to help solve them,” said Chris Tedeschi, President of North American Filtration. “By combining aeration, mixing and engineered fiberglass capabilities, we can address more of their project needs with coordinated engineering expertise and support.”

The expanded NEFCO Systems portfolio will include directional, bi-directional and radial pod jet aeration systems; jet mixing equipment for sludge holding tanks, equalization basins and leachate applications; floating effluent decanters with stainless-steel decant arms; fiberglass-reinforced plastic density current baffles; and baffle walls, launder covers, weirs, scum baffles and troughs.

“For our distributors and partners, the expanded portfolio creates more opportunities to serve existing customers and pursue new projects,” said Landolfi. “Our team will work closely with them on product selection and project support while helping customers navigate the transition.”

“This integration supports NAF’s growth strategy by connecting complementary products, shared expertise and customer relationships across its businesses,” said Randy Bianchi, Managing Partner of Lakelet Capital. “We continue to seek mutually beneficial acquisitions that broaden NAF’s capabilities and market reach while creating lasting value for the businesses joining NAF.”

For more information, visit NEFCO Systems, Mass Transfer Systems and Lakelet Capital.

About North American Filtration and Lakelet Capital

North American Filtration, a Lakelet Capital portfolio company, provides filtration, separation and engineered treatment solutions for municipal, industrial and commercial customers.

Lakelet Capital is a Buffalo-based private investment firm that partners with businesses to build lasting value through strategic growth, operational improvement and complementary acquisitions.

DMR News ID: 101230