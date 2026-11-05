Revolut Reaches $115 Billion Valuation Following Secondary Share Sale

British fintech company Revolut has reached a valuation of $115 billion following a secondary share sale involving existing investors, representing a 53% increase from its valuation a year earlier. The transaction comes as the London-based company prepares to launch a U.S. national bank in 2027 and expand its business banking operations internationally.

The share sale was led by investors including Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price Associates, and Baillie Gifford. The transaction involved existing shares and did not provide new capital to Revolut, while the company declined to disclose the total value of shares sold.

Revolut Expands Banking Operations Internationally

Founded in 2015 by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, Revolut has expanded from a money-transfer application into a financial services platform serving more than 80 million retail customers across over 40 countries.

The company established banking operations across Europe and launched banks in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand during 2026. It also secured banking licenses in France, Colombia, and Argentina, while beginning to introduce financial services to customers in India.

In September, Revolut received conditional approval from U.S. regulators to establish a national bank. The company plans to begin operations during the first half of 2027, subject to final regulatory approval.

Revolut reported revenue of $6 billion in 2025, achieving a profit margin of 38%. Its expanding customer base and business banking operations have contributed to revenue growth.

Business Banking Division Targets One Million Customers

Revolut Business, launched in 2017, currently serves more than 800,000 businesses and accounts for approximately 20% of the company’s gross profit. The division processes over £36 billion ($48.6 billion) in monthly transactions, including more than £1 billion ($1.35 billion) in the United States.

According to James Gibson, head of Revolut Business, the division generates over £950 million ($1.28 billion) in annualized revenue and holds more than £18 billion ($24.3 billion) in customer deposits. Nearly half of its new U.S. business customers are recently incorporated companies.

The division currently operates across Europe, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Revolut plans to expand its business banking services into Mexico, Brazil, and India, with a target of reaching one million business customers by 2027.

Revolut Considers Potential Public Listing

The company’s increasing valuation comes as executives consider a potential initial public offering. Storonsky has discussed the possibility of listing shares in both New York and London, with a preference for making the United States its primary listing market.

A future IPO could reportedly value Revolut at up to $200 billion, although the company is not expected to pursue a public listing before 2028. Any transaction would depend on market conditions and the company’s plans at that time.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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DMR News ID: 101185