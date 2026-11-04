Ferrari Luce EV Sells Out Its Entire 2027 Production Allocation

Ferrari has confirmed that its first fully electric vehicle, the Luce, has sold out its entire planned 2027 production allocation despite receiving widespread criticism following its debut in May. CEO Benedetto Vigna announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on November 3, 2026, that all vehicles scheduled for delivery next year have been allocated to customers.

The five-seat electric vehicle, designed by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, has a starting price of approximately $615,000. Vigna said new customers would face a waiting period of around one year, with the first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ferrari Reports Strong Demand Despite Design Criticism

The Luce attracted criticism for its unconventional appearance when Ferrari introduced the vehicle in May 2026, contributing to a decline in the company’s share price. However, Ferrari has reported strong demand for the model despite the negative reaction.

Ferrari has not disclosed how many Luce vehicles it intends to manufacture in 2027. The Financial Times previously reported that the company planned to sell fewer than 500 units in 2026, with a longer-term target of approximately 2,500 vehicles by 2030.

Vigna declined to provide a detailed breakdown of customers purchasing the Luce, describing demand as geographically diverse and spread across different customer groups. He said there was no identifiable demographic pattern among buyers.

The company also reported that manufacturing was proceeding according to schedule, despite the vehicle’s complexity and the introduction of numerous new components. International media test drives are planned for early 2027, followed by customer test drives.

Ferrari Raises 2026 Earnings Forecast

Alongside the Luce announcement, Ferrari reported stronger financial results for the third quarter, supported by sales of higher-margin vehicles and increased demand for customization options. According to its official earnings announcement, quarterly revenue increased 7% year over year to €1.9 billion.

Net income rose 13% to €431 million, while operating profit reached €563 million, representing an operating margin of 29.7%. The company delivered 3,368 vehicles during the quarter, slightly below the same period last year.

Revenue from vehicle personalization accounted for over 21% of revenue generated by cars and spare parts. Ferrari attributed part of its financial performance to deliveries of the limited-production F80 hypercar and customer demand for customized specifications.

Following the results, Ferrari raised its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization forecast to at least €3 billion, compared with its previous estimate of €2.97 billion. The company also reported that its overall vehicle order book now extends into 2028.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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