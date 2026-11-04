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San Francisco

OAKA launches the Madison Loafer, its first barefoot loafer

By Ethan Lin,

3 days ago

A full grain leather loafer with a wide, foot-shaped toe box & a professional silhouette, available November 2 in Ink Black & Chestnut Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6rZw_1GkbHsnC00SAN FRANCISCO, California OAKA, the San Francisco maker of barefoot dress shoes for active professionals, today released the Madison Loafer, its first barefoot loafer. The Madison is built on OAKA’s natural foot-shaped mold, so toes have room to spread inside a shoe that still looks right at the office. It’s available now at oakastudio.com in Ink Black & Chestnut Brown.

A loafer shaped like a foot

Barefoot shoes are the fastest growing category in shoes as consumers continue to choose foot comfort & health. Traditional dress shoes are still built around a narrow, tapered toe & a raised heel. The Madison gives active professionals a loafer that skips both.

  • Wide toe box. The Madison uses OAKA’s signature natural foot-shaped mold. Toes can splay, which supports balance & natural movement and lets foot muscles strengthen over time.
  • Faux heel with cutouts. The heel is cut out to keep a professional silhouette without raising your heel.
  • Side vents. Two small vents on the side let air in on hotter days & help reduce foot sweat.
  • Full grain leather. The Madison uses OAKA’s premium full grain leather, sourced only from tanneries with a Gold rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG) – the highest environmental standard in the industry.

The Madison comes in two colors: Ink Black and Chestnut Brown.

From the founder

“I’ve been ripping the soles out of my shoes for well over a decade and started OAKA to fix my own foot needs.  The dress shoe is the most health detrimental part of our wardrobe.  OAKA solved this for me.” – Michael Plater, founder of OAKA

About OAKA

OAKA makes barefoot dress shoes for active professionals who care about their foot comfort & mobility while also keeping a professional silhouette. Based in San Francisco, OAKA has sold thousands of pairs to customers who want a dress shoe that lets their feet move.

Media contact

Michael Plater, Founder Michael at oakastudio.com

https://OAKAStudio.com

DMR News ID: 101114

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