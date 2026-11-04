OAKA launches the Madison Loafer, its first barefoot loafer

A full grain leather loafer with a wide, foot-shaped toe box & a professional silhouette, available November 2 in Ink Black & Chestnut Brown.

SAN FRANCISCO, California – OAKA, the San Francisco maker of barefoot dress shoes for active professionals, today released the Madison Loafer, its first barefoot loafer. The Madison is built on OAKA’s natural foot-shaped mold, so toes have room to spread inside a shoe that still looks right at the office. It’s available now at oakastudio.com in Ink Black & Chestnut Brown.

A loafer shaped like a foot

Barefoot shoes are the fastest growing category in shoes as consumers continue to choose foot comfort & health. Traditional dress shoes are still built around a narrow, tapered toe & a raised heel. The Madison gives active professionals a loafer that skips both.

Wide toe box. The Madison uses OAKA’s signature natural foot-shaped mold. Toes can splay, which supports balance & natural movement and lets foot muscles strengthen over time.

The Madison uses OAKA’s signature natural foot-shaped mold. Toes can splay, which supports balance & natural movement and lets foot muscles strengthen over time. Faux heel with cutouts. The heel is cut out to keep a professional silhouette without raising your heel.

The heel is cut out to keep a professional silhouette without raising your heel. Side vents. Two small vents on the side let air in on hotter days & help reduce foot sweat.

Two small vents on the side let air in on hotter days & help reduce foot sweat. Full grain leather. The Madison uses OAKA’s premium full grain leather, sourced only from tanneries with a Gold rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG) – the highest environmental standard in the industry.

The Madison comes in two colors: Ink Black and Chestnut Brown.

From the founder

“I’ve been ripping the soles out of my shoes for well over a decade and started OAKA to fix my own foot needs. The dress shoe is the most health detrimental part of our wardrobe. OAKA solved this for me.” – Michael Plater, founder of OAKA

About OAKA

OAKA makes barefoot dress shoes for active professionals who care about their foot comfort & mobility while also keeping a professional silhouette. Based in San Francisco, OAKA has sold thousands of pairs to customers who want a dress shoe that lets their feet move.

Media contact

Michael Plater, Founder Michael at oakastudio.com

https://OAKAStudio.com

DMR News ID: 101114