New Landlord Insurance Website, Landlord Insurance UK, Launches for UK Property Owners

SimplyQuote founder Chris Richards expands his presence in the UK insurance market with the launch of a specialist website dedicated to landlord and buy-to-let insurance.

Chris Richards, the entrepreneur behind UK insurance comparison platform SimplyQuote.co.uk, has announced the launch of a new specialist website, Landlord Insurance UK, dedicated to helping property owners compare landlord insurance quotes from UK providers.

Operating under the LandlordQuote trading style, the new venture builds on Richards’ experience in the insurance comparison market, offering a dedicated online destination for landlords seeking insurance for residential rental properties, including single buy-to-let properties, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and larger property portfolios.

Operated by Simply Quote Comparison Ltd, the company behind SimplyQuote, the website combines landlord insurance comparison with practical information covering property-related risks, insurance requirements and responsibilities associated with letting residential property.

The launch follows the establishment of SimplyQuote in 2023 and marks a further expansion of Richards’ activities within the UK insurance market.

Landlord insurance differs from standard home insurance, reflecting the additional risks and responsibilities associated with renting out residential property. Depending on individual circumstances and the policy selected, cover may include buildings insurance, landlord contents, property owners’ liability and optional protection for loss of rent or legal expenses.

The new website has been developed with these considerations in mind, focusing specifically on insurance products and information relevant to landlords and property investors.

Building on the Foundations of SimplyQuote

Richards established SimplyQuote in 2023 with the ambition of making insurance comparison simpler and more accessible for UK consumers and businesses.

The platform covers a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products, including car, van, home and business insurance.

While SimplyQuote serves customers across multiple insurance categories, the latest venture takes a more specialised approach, concentrating on the insurance requirements of landlords and residential property owners.

The move reflects Richards’ continued focus on developing specialist comparison websites that address specific consumer needs, combining insurance information with straightforward online experiences.

A Dedicated Focus on Landlord Insurance

Landlord insurance is designed around the risks associated with owning and letting residential property, which can differ significantly depending on the type of property, tenancy arrangements and level of cover required.

A landlord renting out a single residential property may have different insurance requirements from someone managing an HMO, a block of flats or a portfolio of buy-to-let properties.

The new website allows property owners to explore insurance options covering a range of circumstances, including buildings and contents insurance, property owners’ liability and additional protections that may be available depending on the provider and policy.

Alongside its comparison service, the platform features a dedicated knowledge hub covering topics relevant to landlords, including tenancy responsibilities, property safety, licensing, deposits and other aspects of residential letting.

This combination of insurance comparison and property-related information provides a specialist resource for landlords researching cover and managing the responsibilities associated with rental property ownership.

Expanding into a Specialist Insurance Market

The launch represents another step in Richards’ development of consumer-focused insurance comparison websites.

Having established SimplyQuote as a broader insurance comparison platform, Richards is now applying that experience to a specialist area of property insurance.

The venture reflects a strategy of building focused online services around distinct customer requirements, recognising that insurance needs can vary considerably between homeowners, landlords and commercial property owners.

With the new website, Richards aims to establish a dedicated presence in the UK landlord insurance comparison market while continuing to develop his portfolio of specialist comparison platforms.

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DMR News ID: 101115