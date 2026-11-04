Danny Ads, the Google Ads consultancy led by Daniel Ostrzyzek, has published a case study detailing how a historical campaign increased CRM-verified contact form submissions from 116 to 425 in 30 days without raising the advertising budget. The consultancy is also offering free Google Ads consultations for service business owners looking to evaluate their own campaign performance.

The case study draws on a specific campaign managed by Danny Ads – Google Ads in which CRM-verified form submissions rose from 116 in July to 425 in the following 30-day reporting period. These figures reflect actual inquiries confirmed through the client’s customer relationship management system rather than conversion totals reported by the Google Ads platform. The distinction is significant because platform-reported conversions can include duplicate submissions, bot traffic, and other actions that do not represent genuine business opportunities.

The performance shift resulted from three specific changes: campaign restructuring, more precise audience targeting, and landing page optimization. Rather than increasing ad spend, Ostrzyzek reorganized how the budget was allocated across campaigns and ad groups, tightened keyword targeting to reach users with stronger commercial intent, and redesigned the landing page experience to convert a higher share of visitors into form submissions.

“Business owners need to understand which advertising enquiries are turning into real opportunities,” said Daniel Ostrzyzek, Google Ads Specialist at Danny Ads. “My approach is to connect campaign decisions with lead quality, improve the journey from search to enquiry, and make the available budget work more effectively.”

CRM-Verified Leads as the Primary Metric

The case study measures success by counting contact form submissions confirmed in the client’s CRM rather than relying on Google Ads platform data alone. This approach gives business owners a clearer picture of how many real inquiries their advertising budget produces and highlights why verified lead counts often differ from platform-reported conversion figures.

Landing Page Improvements

Changes to the landing page helped convert a larger percentage of ad clicks into form submissions. When more clicks result in actual inquiries, the effective cost of each verified lead decreases even if the advertising budget remains unchanged.

Direct Collaboration With the Specialist

Clients working with Danny Ads interact directly with Daniel Ostrzyzek, who has more than eight years of experience managing Google Ads campaigns. For the campaign featured in this case study, one person oversaw strategy, targeting adjustments, and landing page changes without handoffs between account managers.

Free Google Ads Consultation

Service business owners can request a free consultation through Danny Ads to discuss their current Google Ads performance, review how their leads are being tracked, and explore whether similar restructuring or optimization opportunities exist in their campaigns.

The case study results reflect a specific historical campaign and are not presented as a guarantee of future performance. Results vary depending on industry, competition, budget, and other factors.

About Danny Ads

Danny Ads is the Google Ads consultancy of Daniel Ostrzyzek, a specialist with more than eight years of experience. He helps small and medium-sized service businesses generate leads through Google Ads Search campaigns. Services include campaign strategy, setup and ongoing management, audits, consultations, landing page creation and optimisation, A/B testing, performance tracking and reporting. Clients work directly with Daniel. More information and free consultation requests are available at https://dannyads.com/.

Who is Danny Ads and what services do they provide?

Danny Ads is a Google Ads consultancy led by Daniel Ostrzyzek, a specialist with over eight years of experience. The firm provides campaign strategy, setup, ongoing management, audits, landing page creation, and performance tracking specifically for service-based businesses.

How does Danny Ads track campaign performance beyond standard platform data?

Danny Ads focuses on CRM-verified leads, which are actual inquiries confirmed through a client’s customer relationship management system. This method provides a more accurate count of genuine business opportunities by filtering out duplicate submissions and bot traffic often found in platform-reported conversions.

How can service business owners get a free Google Ads consultation from Danny Ads?

Danny Ads offers free consultations for service business owners to review their current advertising performance and lead tracking. These sessions explore whether optimization strategies, such as campaign restructuring or landing page improvements, could enhance their existing budget’s effectiveness.

What is the difference between Google Ads conversions and CRM-verified leads?

Google Ads conversions are the actions recorded by the advertising platform, which can include duplicate submissions, bot traffic and other actions that do not represent genuine business opportunities. CRM-verified leads are inquiries confirmed in a business’s customer relationship management (CRM) system. Danny Ads measures campaign success by CRM-verified leads, giving business owners a clearer picture of how many real inquiries their advertising budget produces.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Danny Ads – Google Ads

Contact: Daniel Ostrzyzek, Danny Ads

Address: New York, NY

Email: info@dannyads.com

Website: https://dannyads.com/

https://dannyads.com/

DMR News ID: 101116