RHINO Lawyers Explains Florida’s July 1 Battery And Sentencing Law Changes

RHINO Lawyers is explaining changes under Chapter 2026-149, a Florida law that took effect July 1, 2026, revising certain battery classification rules and prison releasee reoffender sentencing provisions. The firm’s criminal defense attorneys represent clients facing these charges in Tampa Bay and across Florida.

Chapter 2026-149 amends section 784.03(2) of the Florida Statutes to add a prior conviction for resisting an officer with violence under section 843.01 to the list of prior convictions that elevate a subsequent battery charge to a third-degree felony. RHINO Lawyers’ attorneys review police reports, video evidence, and witness statements when evaluating battery allegations. Its Assault & Battery Defense in Florida resources distinguish misdemeanor battery, repeat battery, felony battery, and aggravated battery.

Chapter 2026-149 also adds battery on a law enforcement officer that results in bodily injury to the qualifying offenses in section 775.082(9), Florida’s prison releasee reoffender sentencing provision. Under the sentencing provisions reproduced in Chapter 2026-149, eligibility generally involves a qualifying offense within three years of a qualifying release, or specified prison or escape circumstances; the state attorney must seek the enhanced sentence and establish eligibility before it applies. The changes do not create a new standalone penalty for resisting an officer with violence: Chapter 2026-149 instead changes how a prior conviction for that offense affects a subsequent battery. The firm’s Resisting Arrest with Violence Defense in Florida resources address the offense’s elements and the evidence used to investigate it.

RHINO Lawyers’ criminal defense team handles felony and misdemeanor battery, resisting arrest, and related charges throughout Hillsborough County and the broader Tampa Bay area, reviewing the facts of each case to determine whether a qualifying prior conviction or offense under Chapter 2026-149 applies. Individuals with questions about a pending charge can reach the firm through its Contact Us page.

About RHINO Lawyers

RHINO Lawyers is a car accident injury and criminal defense law firm serving the greater Tampa Bay area. Its team lets nothing get in the way of helping clients. RHINO Lawyers is driven by its passion to help each injured or arrested client with their own unique case. Its work includes seeking compensation for auto, motorcycle, trucking, rideshare, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, defending criminal charges, handling traffic citations, and holding negligent parties accountable. The firm has helped thousands in Tampa Bay and beyond. Consultations are available through its Tampa office.

DMR News ID: 101109