Fleet Street News Expands Agency Digital PR Capacity Through White Label Publishing

Fleet Street News, a placement-led digital PR brand delivering publication across top-tier news sites, is helping agencies in the UK, EU and beyond meet rising demand for digital PR through a service that enables them to offer publishing through a white label model without building an in-house editorial team or publishing operation.

As AI-powered search continues to reshape online discovery, authoritative editorial content and credible brand visibility are becoming increasingly important components of SEO and wider digital marketing strategies. White label publishing provides agencies with an additional way to support clients through managed editorial publication alongside their existing marketing services.

Fleet Street News provides a fully managed white label publishing service that agencies can offer under their own brand. Agencies can submit client-written press releases for editorial review and publication, or work with Fleet Street News’ editorial team to create publication-ready content. Fleet Street News manages the editorial process and publication behind the scenes, allowing agencies to remain the sole point of contact for their clients throughout.

The service is delivered through a fixed-price publishing model, enabling agencies to introduce managed editorial publication without the operational investment of recruiting editorial staff, developing publication workflows or managing the publication process internally. When operating on a white label basis, Fleet Street News remains invisible to end clients while providing agencies with an established editorial and publishing capability.

The service is designed for SEO agencies, digital marketing firms, PR consultancies and full-service agencies seeking to broaden their service offering with professional editorial publication.

“The service is designed to make managed editorial publication more accessible to agencies,” said Steve O’Brien, CEO of Fleet Street News and Woya Digital.

“Many agencies are looking to broaden the services they offer without taking on the complexity of building and managing an editorial operation. Our white label publishing service gives agencies access to an experienced editorial team and established publication process, enabling them to provide managed publication under their own brand while maintaining complete ownership of their client relationships.”

DMR News ID: 101110