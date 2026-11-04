Fundivi is highlighting its business term loan options following the U.S. Small Business Administration’s November 2, 2026 publication of fiscal year 2026 lending figures. The SBA reported that it guaranteed 62,205 7(a) and 504 loans totaling $39.5 billion during that fiscal year. Fundivi’s term loans offer a separate financing option for qualified businesses planning investments in their operations.

Fundivi’s business term loans provide eligible businesses a lump sum with a defined repayment schedule, with factor rates starting at 1.16 and repayment terms ranging from nine to 36 months. The loans are structured to support planned investments such as business expansion, equipment purchases and debt consolidation. A factor rate is not an annual percentage rate. fundivi offers business term loans with same-day funding available for qualified approved businesses, subject to verification and completion of required documentation.

Businesses with at least $150,000 in average monthly revenue, a credit score above 680, positive cash flow and a minimum of two years in operation typically qualify for fundivi’s most competitive term loan pricing. This financial profile describes businesses typically qualifying for the most competitive terms, rather than minimum eligibility for every fundivi product. Fundivi also works with businesses that have lower monthly revenue, less established credit profiles or other financial challenges. Product eligibility and available terms depend on the business’s qualifications.

“For a planned investment, the repayment schedule needs to fit the business’s cash flow,” said Jessica Cruz, Financial Advisor at fundivi. “Revenue, credit and operating history all matter when evaluating which financing structure fits that investment.”

All funding offers are subject to prequalification, underwriting and approval. Rates, terms and conditions vary by borrower qualifications; approval and specific terms are not guaranteed.

About fundivi

fundivi provide term loans to businesses of all size nationwide from small and mid size business to larger corporations with streamlined online application that takes minutes to complete, same day approval and same day funding for qualified businesses. fundivi term loans offer terms to qualified businesses with a factor rate starting from 1.16, terms from 9 to 36 months. fundivi is also ranked number one and an editor pick by Compare Small Business Loans.

DMR News ID: 101106