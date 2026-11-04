AEOFast Launches Free AI Visibility Checker to Help Businesses Measure Their Presence in AI Answers

AEOFast today announced the launch of its free AI Visibility Checker, a tool that helps businesses and agencies understand how their brands appear in AI-generated answers across four major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews.

As consumers increasingly turn to AI tools to research products, compare providers, and find recommendations, businesses need to understand how these platforms represent their brands. This includes whether their brands appear in AI-generated answers, which competitors are mentioned alongside them, and which websites are cited as sources. AEOFast’s new checker brings these insights together in one place, making AI visibility easier to measure and understand.

The checker uses buyer-style questions that reflect how consumers might naturally search for products, services, and business recommendations through AI platforms. By analyzing responses to these questions, businesses can see whether their brands are mentioned, which competitors appear, and which websites are cited across different platforms.

Users can start by entering a brand name, with no website URL or account required for their first check. When a location is known, the checker also includes local questions to help businesses assess their visibility in location-specific answers.

Each check evaluates a set of buyer-style questions across all four AI platforms. Users can review brand mentions, competitor appearances, cited websites, and the full AI-generated answers to understand the context behind each result.

Key Features of the Free AI Visibility Checker

The tool provides several ways for businesses and agencies to evaluate their presence across AI-generated answers:

Cross-Platform Comparison: Check brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews side by side.

Check brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews side by side. Brand Mention Rate: Measure the percentage of analyzed answers that mention a brand, both overall and by individual platform.

Measure the percentage of analyzed answers that mention a brand, both overall and by individual platform. Competitor Visibility: Identify competing brands appearing in AI answers and compare how frequently they are mentioned.

Identify competing brands appearing in AI answers and compare how frequently they are mentioned. Cited Website Sources: Discover which websites AI platforms cite when generating answers, helping businesses identify potential sources of influence.

Discover which websites AI platforms cite when generating answers, helping businesses identify potential sources of influence. Answer Position: See where a brand appears when AI answers present recommendations or results in an ordered list.

See where a brand appears when AI answers present recommendations or results in an ordered list. Full Answer Inspection: Open actual AI-generated answers to understand how brands are described and compared.

Open actual AI-generated answers to understand how brands are described and compared. Mentions and Links: Examine brand mentions and website citations as separate visibility signals.

Examine brand mentions and website citations as separate visibility signals. Competitor Checks: Run checks on other brands to understand how they appear in the same AI discovery landscape.

The checker makes it easier to assess AI visibility without having to visit multiple AI platforms and manually compile their responses. Each check provides a snapshot of brand visibility, while subsequent checks allow businesses to monitor changes in mentions, competitors, and cited sources over time.

“AI is changing how people discover businesses, evaluate their options, and make purchasing decisions. Businesses need to understand how their brands appear in these AI-generated answers, who they are competing with, and which sources are shaping those recommendations. We built this checker to make that visibility easier to measure and understand,” said Flora Teh, Community Manager at AEOFast.

From Measuring AI Visibility to Getting Brands Mentioned

The Free AI Visibility Checker gives businesses and agencies an initial understanding of how their brands appear across AI platforms. For agencies looking to take the next step, AEOFast offers a self-service AEO campaign platform designed to help get client brands mentioned, cited, and recommended in AI-generated answers.

Agencies can select relevant questions they want their clients’ brands to appear in, launch automated campaigns, and track results across individual AI platforms. AEOFast helps agencies execute these campaigns and provides actual AI-generated answers as proof of results.

The platform enables agencies to offer AEO services to their clients, helping improve brand presence in AI-generated answers without requiring an onboarding call or long-term contract.

To try the Free AI Visibility Checker, visit https://aeofast.ai/free-ai-visibility-checker.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the AEOFast Free AI Visibility Checker?

The AEOFast Free AI Visibility Checker shows businesses and agencies how their brands show up in AI-generated answers. It analyzes brand mentions, competitor visibility, answer positions, and cited websites across four AI platforms.

2. Which AI platforms does the checker support?

The checker supports ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews, allowing users to compare brand visibility across these platforms.

3. Is the Free AI Visibility Checker really free?

Yes. Users can run their first check without creating an account or providing a website URL. Users who create a free account can run up to 10 checks per day.

4. How does the checker measure AI visibility?

The checker uses buyer-style questions to evaluate how AI platforms respond to queries about products, services, and business recommendations. It identifies brand mentions, competing brands, and cited website sources within the responses.

5. How can agencies improve their clients’ AI visibility with AEOFast?

Agencies can use AEOFast’s paid platform to launch AEO campaigns targeting relevant questions and help their clients’ brands appear in AI-generated answers. The platform supports campaign execution and tracking across individual AI platforms.

About AEOFast

AEOFast is an AI-powered Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tool built to help agencies get their clients’ brands mentioned and recommended in AI-generated answers.

The tool evaluates questions against data from 15 million pages of AI answer data, helping agencies identify opportunities for their clients to appear in AI-generated recommendations. Through automated campaigns and live tracking across individual AI platforms, AEOFast enables agencies to manage and deliver AEO services without an onboarding call or contract.

DMR News ID: 101102