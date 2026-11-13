Dixon’s care and vet clinics are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for people who like hands-on work. If you’re good with kids or animals (or both), these are worth a look.

Employer: Autism Center of Sauk Valley

Autism Center of Sauk Valley Location: Dixon, IL (in-home and clinic)

(in-home and clinic) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20.00 – $32.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement

Work 1:1 with kids and young adults with autism, using ABA plans created by a BCBA. Great fit if you already have your RBT certification and want meaningful, steady work with room to grow.

Employer: Heartland Veterinary Partners (River Ridge Animal Hospital)

(River Ridge Animal Hospital) Location: Dixon, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement plan, bonus incentives, flexible schedules, career development

Help care for pets in a large, well-equipped animal hospital that’s been serving the Sauk Valley area for 75+ years. You’ll assist with exams, lab work, surgery prep, and client education—perfect if you love animals and want to build vet-clinic experience.

Employer: Heartland Veterinary Partners (River Ridge Animal Hospital)

(River Ridge Animal Hospital) Location: Dixon, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement plan, bonus incentives, flexible schedules, career development

More advanced clinical role in the same busy 17,000 sq ft hospital, working closely with vets on surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, and client communication. Good next step if you already have vet clinic experience and want more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local clinics often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.