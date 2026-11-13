Starting Monday, Nov. 16, the First Northern Bank Dixon lobby team will serve customers at the First Northern Bank Operations Center, 210 Stratford Avenue, while the downtown branch is renovated. Lobby hours at 210 Stratford Avenue are Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. The drive-up window at 195 N. 1st Street will remain open with limited hours, and safe deposit box visits are by appointment at (707) 678-4422.

This content is adapted from materials provided by First Northern Bank