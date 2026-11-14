Dixon neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need home or office basics, these local freebies might be just what you’re looking for.

Item: Starbucks JOY bear

Starbucks Condition: Brand new, never used, but opened

Location: Dixon, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace Details: The poster is wanting to trade for “Reiny” (new), not giving this away for cash. If you have the Reiny item they’re looking for, this could be a fun swap.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Washing machine connector metal and plastic hoses

Washing machine connector Condition: Good condition

Location: Lincoln - Hillview, Dixon, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Nextdoor Pickup: Porch pick up (no-contact, easy grab from the porch)

(no-contact, easy grab from the porch) Good for: Replacing worn washer hoses or having a backup set on hand.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black office chair with wheels

Condition: Described as comfortable , suitable for regular use

Described as , suitable for regular use Location: Westside Park, Dixon, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Nextdoor Good for: Home office, student desk, or a spare chair for guests.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Dixon tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.