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Dixon
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Dixon Right Now
11 days ago
Dixon neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you need home or office basics, these local freebies might be just what you’re looking for.
Starbucks (JOY) Bear – Trade Only
- Item: Starbucks JOY bear
- Condition: Brand new, never used, but opened
- Location: Dixon, CA
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
- Details: The poster is wanting to trade for “Reiny” (new), not giving this away for cash. If you have the Reiny item they’re looking for, this could be a fun swap.
Washing Machine Connector – Metal & Plastic Hoses
- Item: Washing machine connector metal and plastic hoses
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Lincoln - Hillview, Dixon, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
- Pickup: Porch pick up (no-contact, easy grab from the porch)
- Good for: Replacing worn washer hoses or having a backup set on hand.
Black Office Chair with Wheels
- Item: Black office chair with wheels
- Condition: Described as comfortable, suitable for regular use
- Location: Westside Park, Dixon, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
- Good for: Home office, student desk, or a spare chair for guests.
Free items in Dixon tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.