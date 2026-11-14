📅 Mayor to cut ribbon on refurbished Takoma Rec basketball court

On Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12 pm, Mayor Bowser is scheduled to cut the ribbon on the refurbished outdoor basketball court at Takoma Recreation Center, 300 Van Buren Street NW.

The event is listed as open press.

Getting there:

Closest Metro: Takoma

Takoma Closest bus routes: C75, D5X, 4X

Closest Capital Bikeshare stations: 3rd & Underwood St NW and Takoma Metro

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, there are no public events scheduled on the Mayor’s calendar.

Press interested in attending are asked to RSVP to [email protected].