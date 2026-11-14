🚨 Police seek tips on H Street NE apartment burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a burglary at an apartment building on the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast.

The break-in happened on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, around 4:02 a.m. Police say the suspects pried open a lock at the rear entrance, went inside the building, took property, and then left.

The suspects were caught on camera, and their video and photos are included with the police release.

If you recognize them or have any information about this crime, do not confront them. Instead, contact police:

Call (202) 727-9099

Or text your tip to 50411

MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for this crime in the District of Columbia.