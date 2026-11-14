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🚨 Police seek tips on E Street SE garage burglary suspect
🚨 Police seek tips on E Street SE garage burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a residential garage burglary in Southeast DC.
On Monday, October 26, 2026, around 9:20 a.m., a suspect went into a garage behind a home in the 1300 block of E Street, SE, took property, and left. The suspect was caught on camera, and police have shared a video and photo.
If you recognize this person or know anything about the incident, do not confront the suspect. Instead, contact police:
- Call (202) 727-9099
- Or text your tip to 50411 (MPD TEXT TIP LINE)
MPD offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for crimes in the District.
Reference CCN: 26153774 when you call or text.
More Info: MPD Seeking Suspect in E Street Burglary | mpdc
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