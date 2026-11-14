🚨 Police seek tips on E Street SE garage burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a residential garage burglary in Southeast DC.

On Monday, October 26, 2026, around 9:20 a.m., a suspect went into a garage behind a home in the 1300 block of E Street, SE, took property, and left. The suspect was caught on camera, and police have shared a video and photo.

If you recognize this person or know anything about the incident, do not confront the suspect. Instead, contact police:

Call (202) 727-9099

Or text your tip to 50411 (MPD TEXT TIP LINE)

MPD offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for crimes in the District.

Reference CCN: 26153774 when you call or text.