🏥 District Heights Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

District Heights has some solid healthcare openings right now, especially if you like hands-on patient care and steady hours.

Below are several roles with clear pay info and growth paths, all based in District Heights, MD.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: District Heights, MD

District Heights, MD Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.25–$25/hour

Patient-facing role in a busy retail pharmacy, with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you get PTCB certified. Good fit if you like customer service, tech tools, and want a clear path to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: EdenPath ABA Therapy

Location: District Heights, MD (in-home/on-site)

District Heights, MD (in-home/on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$32/hour + sign-on bonus

Work 1:1 with kids in their homes providing ABA therapy, with flexible in-home schedules and a strong focus on real supervision and mentorship. Includes PTO, paid holidays, sick leave, and a clear path toward BCaBA/BCBA if you’re continuing your education.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: District Heights, MD

District Heights, MD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting patients with kidney disease during hemodialysis treatments—taking vitals, starting and ending treatments, and helping keep machines safe and clean. Training is provided, and full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.