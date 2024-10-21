The 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 Trailer Shows the Reason Behind Phaedra Parks's Exit

Bravo

Now paging Married to Medicine fans! Our favorite group of doctors and doctors' wives are back end 2024 on a spicy note.

The Season 11 M2M trailer dropped on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. In the trailer, we saw Dr. Contessa Metcalfe 's return, Dr. Alicia Egolum's absence , and several fan favorites like Dr. Jackie Walters , Dr. Heavenly Kimes , Toya Bush-Harris , and Quad Webb . Season 11 also marks the continuation of Phaedra Parks 's Bravo renaissance.

In 2023, Phaedra joined Season 10 of Married to Medicine , though she was never married (or even dating) medicine all season. While she filmed some of Season 11, those who follow the show off-season already know her time lasts only a short time. And, based on the trailer, her ex-husband, Apollo Nida , may be the cause of her exit.

Here's what to know about Phaedra's sudden Married to Medicine departure.

Why did Phaedra Parks leave 'Married to Medicine' early?

Rumors flew about Phaedra's future on Married to Medicine well before the trailer surfaced. In July 2024, X (formerly Twitter) account Mad Beefs posted that Phaedra left the show after Dr. Heavenly invited Apollo and his wife, Sherien Almufti , to the cast's annual trip. However, at the time, there seemed to be no truth supporting the rumor, though the Season 11 trailer did what needed to be done and gave us proof that Sherien's arrival gagged Phaedra.

During a scene from the trailer, Phaedra arrives to the trip with a handsome gentleman and appears to be having a blast. The fun times quickly end when she sees Apollo and Sherien unexpectedly arrive with the group. After Quad asks "Did anyone know Apollo and Sherien were coming?" a stunned Phaedra then packs her bags in another scene and is clearly offended by someone's choice to play in her face.

"Some people can be played with, and I'm not one of them," she says in the trailer.

According to The Neighborhood Talk , Apollo and Sherien filmed the trip with the cast to confront Phaedra about matters about Apollo and Phaedra's children, Ayden and Dylan. Phae Phae reportedly wasn't having it and called out production for bringing Sherien on the show. The outlet stated that Phaedra then quit Married to Medicine and returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to film Season 16. She returned to the Housewives after being fired from RHOA in 2017.

What happened between Phaedra Parks and her 'Married to Medicine' co-stars?

While Phaedra left Married to Medicine because of her relationship with Apollo and his second wife, her co-stars on the medical reality series weren't exactly sad to see her go. After rumors about her exit surfaced, the attorney booked another gig on Dancing With the Stars .

In an October 2024 interview backstage of the dance competition, Phaedra was asked if she thinks her return to RHOA as a friend will "revive" the show, which did a cast shakeup after a disappointing Season 15. She said she believed she revived the series as she did with M2M in Season 10.

"Well, of course I did," Phaedra replied to the reporter's question. "I revive most shows. Look at the numbers for Married to Medicine.”

After seeing her remarks, Heavenly clapped back at her former castmate by posting on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm sure she didn’t say that, must be AI.”

Then, she and Quad addressed the remarks on Heavenly's YouTube channel. During their conversation, Heavenly called Phaedra's comments "a slap in the face." Quad said Phaedra didn't add anything but one of her classic facial expressions. Suffice it to say, they're no longer seeing it for their one-and-a-half wonder co-star, either.

Season 11 of Married to Medicine airs on Bravo on Sunday, November 24, 2024.