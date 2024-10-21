Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Distractify

    The 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 Trailer Shows the Reason Behind Phaedra Parks's Exit

    By Elizabeth Randolph,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9r1M_0wGADvbb00
    Bravo

    Now paging Married to Medicine fans! Our favorite group of doctors and doctors' wives are back end 2024 on a spicy note.

    The Season 11 M2M trailer dropped on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. In the trailer, we saw Dr. Contessa Metcalfe 's return, Dr. Alicia Egolum's absence , and several fan favorites like Dr. Jackie Walters , Dr. Heavenly Kimes , Toya Bush-Harris , and Quad Webb . Season 11 also marks the continuation of Phaedra Parks 's Bravo renaissance.

    In 2023, Phaedra joined Season 10 of Married to Medicine , though she was never married (or even dating) medicine all season. While she filmed some of Season 11, those who follow the show off-season already know her time lasts only a short time. And, based on the trailer, her ex-husband, Apollo Nida , may be the cause of her exit.

    Here's what to know about Phaedra's sudden Married to Medicine departure.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqm7W_0wGADvbb00
    Bravo

    Why did Phaedra Parks leave 'Married to Medicine' early?

    Rumors flew about Phaedra's future on Married to Medicine well before the trailer surfaced. In July 2024, X (formerly Twitter) account Mad Beefs posted that Phaedra left the show after Dr. Heavenly invited Apollo and his wife, Sherien Almufti , to the cast's annual trip. However, at the time, there seemed to be no truth supporting the rumor, though the Season 11 trailer did what needed to be done and gave us proof that Sherien's arrival gagged Phaedra.

    During a scene from the trailer, Phaedra arrives to the trip with a handsome gentleman and appears to be having a blast. The fun times quickly end when she sees Apollo and Sherien unexpectedly arrive with the group. After Quad asks "Did anyone know Apollo and Sherien were coming?" a stunned Phaedra then packs her bags in another scene and is clearly offended by someone's choice to play in her face.

    "Some people can be played with, and I'm not one of them," she says in the trailer.

    According to The Neighborhood Talk , Apollo and Sherien filmed the trip with the cast to confront Phaedra about matters about Apollo and Phaedra's children, Ayden and Dylan. Phae Phae reportedly wasn't having it and called out production for bringing Sherien on the show. The outlet stated that Phaedra then quit Married to Medicine and returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to film Season 16. She returned to the Housewives after being fired from RHOA in 2017.

    What happened between Phaedra Parks and her 'Married to Medicine' co-stars?

    While Phaedra left Married to Medicine because of her relationship with Apollo and his second wife, her co-stars on the medical reality series weren't exactly sad to see her go. After rumors about her exit surfaced, the attorney booked another gig on Dancing With the Stars .

    In an October 2024 interview backstage of the dance competition, Phaedra was asked if she thinks her return to RHOA as a friend will "revive" the show, which did a cast shakeup after a disappointing Season 15. She said she believed she revived the series as she did with M2M in Season 10.

    "Well, of course I did," Phaedra replied to the reporter's question. "I revive most shows. Look at the numbers for Married to Medicine.”

    After seeing her remarks, Heavenly clapped back at her former castmate by posting on X (formerly Twitter), "I'm sure she didn’t say that, must be AI.”

    Then, she and Quad addressed the remarks on Heavenly's YouTube channel. During their conversation, Heavenly called Phaedra's comments "a slap in the face." Quad said Phaedra didn't add anything but one of her classic facial expressions. Suffice it to say, they're no longer seeing it for their one-and-a-half wonder co-star, either.

    Season 11 of Married to Medicine airs on Bravo on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Sister Wives' Fans Are Suspicious About a Scene in Season 19, and It's All Because of Kody's Jacket
    Distractify1 day ago
    Bianca and Daniel Clash Over Drinking After His DUIs on 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
    Distractify4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify4 days ago
    Diddy's Children Have Put out a Joint Statement About Their Dad's Arrest: "We Hold Onto the Truth"
    Distractify21 hours ago
    The Steelers Only Have One Logo on Their Helmets — Here's Why They Made the Unusual Choice
    Distractify1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    “Almost Certainly Human” — Dentist Spots 1.75 Million Year Old Jawbone Inside Parents’ Home
    Distractify2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Who Is Nicholas Chavez Dating? Despite a New Viral Video, It's Not Who You Might Think
    Distractify4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Why Do the Los Angeles Dodgers Wave Their Hands Like That?
    Distractify1 day ago
    'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Newbie Cloyce Martin Is No Stranger to Being on TV
    Distractify1 day ago
    Liam Payne Discovered to Have Donated Thousands to Charity Days Before His Death
    Distractify2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Unpacking Rosie O'Donnell and Her Daughter Chelsea's Complicated Relationship History
    Distractify1 day ago
    Breanna Stewart Establishes Herself as One of the Most Decorated Players in WNBA History
    Distractify2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Best-Selling Author John Green Announces New Book, 'Everything Is Tuberculosis'
    Distractify19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy