    Can't Wait for the New Season? Get the Scoop With These 'Bachelor' Season 29 Spoilers!

    By Allison DeGrushe,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030hsV_0wFsEhTD00
    ABC

    Spoiler alert: This article mentions potential spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor.

    Feeling bummed about The Golden Bachelorette coming to a close? Don't worry — the Bachelor franchise will be back with a new show before you know it. In fact, filming for Season 29 of The Bachelor is already in full swing!

    The upcoming season sees 30-year-old day trader Grant Ellis as the new leading man. He's been filming since late September, meaning his journey to find the love of his life is nearing its conclusion.

    With that in mind, our go-to spoiler expert Reality Steve has been keeping us updated with the latest news and spoilers from Grant's season. Here's everything we know so far about Season 29, including Grant's final four ladies!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8BTY_0wFsEhTD00
    ABC

    Here's all the 'Bachelor' Season 29 spoilers we know so far.

    Ahead of filming, Reality Steve took to his Instagram Story and revealed the women who would be featured on Season 29 of The Bachelor. Check out the cast below:

    • Alexe Godin — 27, Los Angeles
    • Alli Jo "JoJo" — 30, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
    • Allyshia Gupta — 29, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
    • Andrea Vignolo — 23, Miami
    • Bailey Brown — 27, Atlanta
    • Beverly Ortega — 30, New York
    • Carolina Sofia — 28, West Hollywood, Calif.
    • Chloie Costello — 27, New York
    • Christina Smith — 26, Fargo, N.D.
    • Dina Lupancu — 31, Chicago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkK6c_0wFsEhTD00
    (L-R) Zoe McGrady, Juliana Pasquarosa, and Litia Garr from Season 29 of 'The Bachelor.' ABC
    • Juliana Pasquarosa — 28, Waltham, Mass.
    • J'Nae Squires-Horton — 28, Colorado Springs, Colo.
    • Kelsey Curtis — 26, Brooklyn, N.Y.
    • Kyleigh Henrich — 26, Wilmington, N.C.
    • Litia Garr — 31, Draper, Utah
    • Natalie Phillips — 25, Louisville, Ky.
    • Neicey Baxter — 32, Blythewood, S.C.
    • Parisa Shifteh — 29, Birmingham, Mich.
    • Radhika Gupta — 28, New York
    • Rebecca Lee — 28, Los Angeles
    • Rose Sombke — 27, Chicago
    • Sarafiena Watkins — 29, New York
    • Savannah Quinn — 27, Charlottesville, Va.
    • Vicky Nyamuswa — 28, Las Vegas
    • Zoe McGrady — 27, New York

    Filming kicked off on September 17, 2024, and while spoilers are scarce, Reality Steve has some juicy tidbits about the first few group dates . The first of the season was a five-on-five basketball game at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, where the ten women were split into two teams: Purple and yellow.

    The purple team, made up of taller contestants (Natalie, Zoe, Chloie, Parisa, and Beverly), reportedly dominated the game, while the yellow team consisted of the shorter women (Allie Jo, Alicia, Serafina, Vicky, and Juliana).

    Chloie ended up winning the MVP award, according to Reality Steve.

    The second group date of the season saw seven contestants — Dina, Bailey, Carolina, Rebecca, Ella, Latia, and Rose — perform a rap in front of a crowd, with Grant judging the competition alongside R&B singer Mario and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Anton.

    Carolina was voted the winner, and she even gave Grant a kiss in front of everyone.

    Dina was dubbed the "drama queen" and the "center of attention," thanks to her "very sexual" song and provocative performance. As for the best singer, Reality Steve heard Rebecca blew people away with her incredible vocal abilities.

    On September 30, Reality Steve took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared footage of Grant on a romantic 1-on-1 date with Dina in Madrid, Spain. They were spotted in Plaza Mayor, and before that, they visited a shop where you write a love note that's said to come true.

    Also spotted in Spain with Grant were Alexe, Carolina, Juliana, Litia, Natalie, Parisa, Rose, Serafina, and Zoe .

    Just a few weeks later, on October 11, Grant started filming his hometown dates! Reality Steve noted that Season 29 is expected to be shorter than usual , likely featuring only nine episodes.

    Who are Grant's final four women?

    On October 12, Reality Steve took to Instagram and revealed Grant's final four women: Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu.

    He also posted on X, revealing that Juliana was filming her hometown date with Grant on October 11 in Massachusetts. They were seen in the village of Nonantum, which is located in Newton, Mass.

    Zoe's hometown date took place in New York on October 13, while Litia filmed hers in Wyoming on October 15. Dina wrapped up hometown week with her date in Illinois on October 17, where Grant was spotted waiting for her at the Riverwalk.

    Reality Steve announced that Grant sent Dina home after the hometown visits, and as of October 21, he's currently filming Fantasy Suite Week with his final three ladies: Juliana, Zoe, and Litia.

