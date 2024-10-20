Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Distractify

    “Almost Certainly Human” — Dentist Spots 1.75 Million Year Old Jawbone Inside Parents’ Home

    By Mustafa Gatollari,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJNBb_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    While filming Haunted Discoveries , our production team was astounded after running a ground penetrating radar test in Lynch, Kentucky . Lost to time in the middle of the woods, we were able to find a mass grave site, housing miners and their families in the longstanding mining community.

    These individuals who were lost to time weren't mining coal all that long ago, and it still felt like a remarkable find. Stumbling upon human remains while in the woods is one thing, however — what if you happened upon them in your home?

    That's what happened to this dentist who spotted a human jawbone in their parents' tile floor.

    Posted to Reddit's r/fossils sub, social media user @Kidipadeli75 posted a photo of what looks like a mandible that's been embedded into the travertine stone floor their folks renovated their home with.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwTGp_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    They penned in their post: "Found a mandible in the travertine floor at my parents' house. My parents just got their home renovated with travertine stone. This looks like a section of mandible. Could it be a hominid? Is it usual?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41w33q_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    In a series of updates that were shared to another sub on the site , several relevant comments pointing to the lurid find were pinned to a long-form post.

    One commenter who said that they're a dentist with forensic odontology training wrote that it is indeed a "hominid mandible" and that it's "almost certainly human."

    They then sent on to explain why they believed this to be the case.

    "While all old world monkeys, apes, and hominids share the same dental formula, 2-1-2-3, and the individual molars and premolars can look similar, the specific spacing in the mandible itself is very specifically and characteristically human, or at least related and very recent hominid relative/ancestor. Most likely human given the success of the proliferation of H.s. and the (relatively) rapid formation of travertine."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyq2a_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    Getting even further into the weeds as to the origin of the mandible, the Reddit user went on to state that they believed they knew the jawbone's country of origin.

    "Against modern Homo sapiens, which may not be entirely relevant, the morphology of the mandible is likely not Northern European, but more similar to African, Middle Eastern, mainland Asian."

    The original poster (OP) referenced the fact that they're also a dentist and that they agreed — they were pretty much convinced a human's jaw was in their parents' flooring. "I am a dentist also myself and I look at cbcts all day long which maybe why I immediately noticed it. I fully agree with you."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cXTa_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    Another commenter urged the Redditor to look through other tiles to see if another slice of the mandible was trapped in another slab.

    Then, in a following update, the dentist believes to have made another find: a potential slice of a "femoral head."

    OP, who mentioned that the tile came from Turkey, received one response from a person who said that Travertine from the region has often been found to contain human remains.

    "Fossils are often found in travertine from Turkey. While things like crabs and shells are more common, bones are much rarer. Some horse and gazelle bones are even on display at Ege University, but hominin bones have also been documented from there. I would strongly recommend contacting Serdar Mayda , one of the authors of the article on hominins from Turkish travertine."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4h3m_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    In a series of other follow-up comments, OP went through the process of discussing the best ways to remove the tile in order to have it further inspected by paleontologists.

    After weighing different ways to take the tile out without damaging the rest of the floor in their parents' home, OP reported that the tile was out of the floor and "in a lab being studied."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISqbV_0wEf20T200
    Reddit | @Kidipadeli75

    So what were the results of this incredible find? OP shared that after the lab results:

    They also uploaded a series of other photographs, including workers carefully extracting the tile and another image showing off a tile that "potentially [contained] another bone fragment!"

    So what were the results of this incredible find? OP shared that after the lab results, it turns out the human fossil was dated back to some 1.75 million years ago.

    This is a staggering find: that's because up until finding this hominid mandible, one of the earliest human fossils ever found previously were dated to around 480,000 years ago .

    And this dentist just re-wrote history after admiring their parents' home floor renovation.

    Comments / 73
    Add a Comment
    TheUglyTruth
    10h ago
    YEAH…SURE. Millions of years? Sorry but nah. I do not believe this at all.
    Steven Anderson
    23h ago
    this is the dumbest shit on the internet
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    237-million-year-old mysterious fossil discovery could rewrite dinosaur history
    Interesting Engineering6 days ago
    80 million-year-old world’s smallest and well-intact dinosaur egg fossil discovered
    Interesting Engineering2 days ago
    Their son died at 25. Then they discovered his extraordinary secret life online
    The Independent3 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Scientists discover 80million-year-old 'fully intact' dinosaur eggs from previously-unknown species
    Daily Mail22 hours ago
    20-Pound Rat-Like Creatures With Orange Teeth Invading US
    iHeartRadio16 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Eerie ‘human face’ found buried in sand on Mars in latest mysterious discovery on Red Planet
    The US Sun1 day ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com3 days ago
    Uncovering Value: Bicentennial Quarter Could Be Worth Nearly $90 Million
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible6 days ago
    Mom killed, dismembered, and cooked; Toddler thrown in the trash after horrific death – TCN Sidebar
    True Crime News4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy3 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost6 days ago
    ‘Deadliest Catch’ skipper fights to save job
    nationalfisherman.com4 days ago
    Italian Surfer Dies After Being Impaled by Needlefish in Mentawais
    The Inertia1 day ago
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian3 days ago
    Apple farmer marries his niece and mysteriously dies
    True Crime News27 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Did you know there's a surprising reason why US Navy sailors wear 13-button pants?
    War History Online3 days ago
    Aileen Seiden Was Found Dead After a Motel Visit With Her Throuple Partners
    Distractify4 days ago
    World’s largest arthropod lived 300 million years ago. Now, fossils show what it really looked like
    CNN4 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy