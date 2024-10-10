Ratan Tata, One of India's Most Influential Business Leaders, Has Died at 86

Mega

Few business leaders in India's recent history have had a bigger impact than Ratan Tata . Following the news of his death at the age of 86, many paid tribute to the titan of industry, who used to be the head of the Tata Group and died on Oct. 9 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Tata's body was taken to Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts following his death where everyone from fellow businessman to politicians and celebrities paid their respects. Following the news of his death, though, many wanted to know more about what exactly happened to him. Here's what we know.

What was Ratan Tata's cause of death?

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekara described Ratan as his "friend, mentor, and guide," but did not provide any cause of death in his statement announcing the news. For now, then the circumstances around his death are still unclear, although given his age, it seems likely that it was health-related.

“With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” Natarajan continued in his statement. Authorities in the Maharashtra state, where Mumbai is located and is the capital, declared a day of mourning on Oct. 10 following the news of Ratan's death. The national flag is also being flown at half-mast.

Cornell University, where Ratan received a bachelor's degree in architecture, also memorialized him.

"Ratan Tata ’59, B.Arch. ’62, the university’s most generous international donor and one of India's most respected business leaders and philanthropists, passed Oct. 9. We will remember his legacy of transformative giving to Cornell," the school wrote on Twitter.

In addition to his legacy of philanthropy and business acumen, Ratan is also being remembered for his genuine love for dogs.

According to The Indian Express , Ratan was so upset by the plight of the stray dogs living outside of the Tata Group headquarters Bombay House that he instructed staff to let them into the building. To this day, the dogs are still welcomed into the building, He also had dogs himself, and his affection for the animals is apparent in the many photos being shared of him with dogs online following his death.

The Tata Group grew enormously under his leadership.

Ratan was a significant part of the company's growth, and it is a conglomerate today that contains more than 100 other businesses, including some that supply Indians with the household goods they rely on, including things like salt. The company currently employs more than 350,000 people and is present in more than 100 countries.

Ratan retired from the company in 2012 but briefly returned for a short stint afterward. Since then, he has had a more informal advisory role as the company has continued to expand and acquire well-known international brands like Jaguar and Landrover. He never married and is survived by a brother, two half-sisters, and a half-brother.