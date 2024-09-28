Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Distractify

    Nick Cannon Trolls Diddy Over Baby Oil Stockpile — "I Got 12 Kids, I Need This"

    By Anna Quintana,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfY4J_0vnAY6yy00
    X, Instagram

    Too soon?

    Despite the seriousness surrounding the charges filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, comedian and TV personality Nick Cannon attempted to bring some levity to the situation.

    In a skit alongside fellow comedian Natalie Friedman , Nick trolls Diddy by showcasing his own supply of baby oil, but for less nefarious reasons.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12329B_0vnAY6yy00
    Nick Cannon with his twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Instagram

    Nick Cannon has his own stockpile of baby oil thanks to his 12 kids.

    In the short video shared on Instagram, Nick can be seen seated next to a row of baby oil bottles, prompting Natalie to stop in her tracks. However, Nick is quick to say, "No, I got 12 kids . I need this."

    Natalie responds, "Oh, yeah, well I just had a baby I'll take one." She walks over to grab a bottle of baby oil and jokingly adds, " No Diddy."

    The skit is obviously alluding to the thousands of baby oil bottles that were found at Diddy's home ahead of his arrest in September 2024. His attorney Marc Agnifilo attempted to explain the large supply, telling TMZ , "He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place he has a home."

    However, Costco quickly denied the claim, telling the outlet that none of the company's U.S. locations carry baby oil.

    But wait, weren't Nick Cannon and Diddy friends?

    Nick has defended Diddy in the past, but since Cassie filed her lawsuit against the music mogul, Nick has been distancing himself. In February 2024, before Diddy's home was raided, he spoke about his conflicting emotions.

    "I know these people. They're not just public figures to me, so I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie," he said on his Counsel Culture podcast.

    "I don't know how to feel about that. When I was going through my stuff, someone that called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me, and I was like, what do I owe?'"

    Nick was referring to the antisemitic comments he made in 2020 and how Diddy offered him a job at Revolt after he was fired from ViaComCBS following his offensive statements.

    "@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture," Diddy wrote at the time. "We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!!"

    Nick also said he would "reserve comment" on Diddy going forward, but that did not stop him from doing a little trolling on the gram.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 49
    Add a Comment
    Kim Weddell
    3h ago
    be careful Nick I heard that was not baby oil in those bottles it was date rape drug GHB
    Revenge
    4h ago
    Nick Camnon has always been a lame corny duck
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy’s Twin Daughters D’Lila And Jessie Are Staying With Kim Porter’s Friend Following His Arrest
    Blavity10 days ago
    Diddy’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil In His Home Because He Shops At Costco
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    Fact Check: Pics Showing Young Kamala Harris 'Working as Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes7 days ago
    Singer Claims She Was Just 16 When Diddy Had Her Come To A ‘Freak Off’ Party
    BroBible2 hours ago
    Here's What Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Posted Days Before Beyoncé’s New Album Released
    Inquisitr.com19 days ago
    Trump Goes Ballistic in All-Caps Rant Claiming Women Will ‘NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION’ If He Wins
    Mediaite9 days ago
    Fact Check: Pic Shows Diddy, Jennifer Lopez and Aaliyah in Bed Together?
    Snopes2 days ago
    When Jay Z Confessed to Cheating On His Wife Beyoncé and Blamed it on His Childhood Problems
    Inquisitr.com21 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez says Diddy gave her the 'ick' when she first met him while married
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mike Tyson has to check Diddy on the Steve Harvey Show
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice5 days ago
    Woman told her child, who fell downstairs and couldn’t move after being shot, to tell police that homeIess man broke in and shot her right after shooting the girl, leaving her in critical condition
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    Beyoncé Admits She 'Did Not Want' Daughter Blue Ivy, 12, on Stage During Renaissance Tour: She 'Wanted It for Herself'
    People20 days ago
    50 Cent Roasts Diddy With A New Name For Baby Oil
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Nick Cannon Regrets Insuring His Manhood For $10 Million, Says ‘It Wasn’t Enough’
    thejasminebrand.com7 days ago
    Nick Cannon Admits Ex Mariah Carey Would Never Get Back Together With Him Because of His 'Crazy Antics': 'She Don't Want Me'
    OK Magazine22 days ago
    Lance Bass Overheard Diddy Telling Justin Timberlake To “Drop These Effers” At The Final NSYNC Concert: “I Never Liked Him”
    Decider.com4 days ago
    Diddy’s Twins D’Lila & Jessie Are Allegedly Trying to Move on by Changing Their Living Situation
    SheKnows5 days ago
    Diddy explains why he beat Cassie in that infamous hotel video
    rolling out11 days ago
    Claim Taylor Swift said she regrets endorsing Harris, Walz is stolen satire | Fact check
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Former Model is Killed, Has Womb Removed and is Put in a Blender By Loving Husband
    Kisha Walker2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Will ‘Demand an Apology’ From Beyonce After Singer’s ‘Shady Comments’
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Doctors Removed 13kg of Feces From Man Constipated for 22 Years
    Shin6 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin2 days ago
    Shemar Moore Says 20-Month-Old Daughter Frankie Is 'Killing the Game' as He Cuddles Up with the Toddler
    People4 days ago
    Nick Cannon Shares Update on How Mariah Carey Is Doing Following the Deaths of Her Mom & Sister
    Billboard12 days ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Bel Air mansion belonging to Osama bin Laden's half-brother covered with graffiti
    CBS Miami1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy