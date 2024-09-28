Nick Cannon Trolls Diddy Over Baby Oil Stockpile — "I Got 12 Kids, I Need This"

X, Instagram

Too soon?

Despite the seriousness surrounding the charges filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, comedian and TV personality Nick Cannon attempted to bring some levity to the situation.

In a skit alongside fellow comedian Natalie Friedman , Nick trolls Diddy by showcasing his own supply of baby oil, but for less nefarious reasons.

Nick Cannon with his twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Instagram

Nick Cannon has his own stockpile of baby oil thanks to his 12 kids.

In the short video shared on Instagram, Nick can be seen seated next to a row of baby oil bottles, prompting Natalie to stop in her tracks. However, Nick is quick to say, "No, I got 12 kids . I need this."

Natalie responds, "Oh, yeah, well I just had a baby I'll take one." She walks over to grab a bottle of baby oil and jokingly adds, " No Diddy."

The skit is obviously alluding to the thousands of baby oil bottles that were found at Diddy's home ahead of his arrest in September 2024. His attorney Marc Agnifilo attempted to explain the large supply, telling TMZ , "He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place he has a home."

However, Costco quickly denied the claim, telling the outlet that none of the company's U.S. locations carry baby oil.

But wait, weren't Nick Cannon and Diddy friends?

Nick has defended Diddy in the past, but since Cassie filed her lawsuit against the music mogul, Nick has been distancing himself. In February 2024, before Diddy's home was raided, he spoke about his conflicting emotions.

"I know these people. They're not just public figures to me, so I have to almost do this dance about when it comes up because just as much as I know Diddy, I know Cassie," he said on his Counsel Culture podcast.

"I don't know how to feel about that. When I was going through my stuff, someone that called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me, and I was like, what do I owe?'"

Nick was referring to the antisemitic comments he made in 2020 and how Diddy offered him a job at Revolt after he was fired from ViaComCBS following his offensive statements.

"@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture," Diddy wrote at the time. "We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!!"

Nick also said he would "reserve comment" on Diddy going forward, but that did not stop him from doing a little trolling on the gram.