Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Distractify

    Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has More Than 50 Alleged Victims

    By Anna Quintana,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBmUA_0vn6D9kR00
    MEGA

    The hits just keep on coming for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

    In an Instagram post shared on September 27, a law firm in Texas has stepped forward to share that they are representing more than 50 victims "who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean “Diddy” Combs and his cohorts."

    The law firm, Buzbee Law Firm, is acting as lead counsel alongside Ava Law Group and shared more details about the victims and Diddy's infamous Freak Offs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENQWl_0vn6D9kR00
    X

    Law firm representing more than 50 Diddy victims plans to have a press conference next week.

    In the post, attorney Tony Buzbee went on to share more details about the lawsuit against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and other charges.

    "This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not," Tony wrote.

    "Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy 'Freak Off' parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak."

    The attorney went on to add that he expects more victims to step forward as the case progresses and that many other individuals will be "implicated."

    He continued, "We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal... We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf."

    Diddy is also being a sued by a woman who claims she was drugged and impregnated by him.

    In a separate lawsuit filed the same day, Diddy is being accused by a woman, who is going by Jane Doe, of sexual assault. According to TMZ , the court documents allege that Diddy "repeatedly assaulted her over a 4-year period, and says one of the encounters even resulted in her getting pregnant — but she ended up suffering a miscarriage."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lN8vo_0vn6D9kR00

    The woman went on to claim she sustained physical injuries from the sexual encounters with Diddy and that she last saw the rapper in July 2024 — and he continues attempting to contact her to this day.

    She went on to share that she feared for her safety because she "witnessed Diddy slap and abuse other women." She is also accusing Diddy of tracking her location and monitoring her phone calls.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Deadliest Catch' Viewers Target Captain Jake Anderson with Unjust Criticism
    Distractify3 hours ago
    Most of the Human Remains Have Been Recovered From the OceanGate Titan Submersible
    Distractify2 days ago
    Casey White Escaped Jail With the Help of a Corrections Officer Who Then Took Her Own Life
    Distractify3 days ago
    'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn Survived By His Wife and Four Children
    Distractify1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Story of a Fight Between Kris Kristofferson and Toby Keith Has Long Been Disputed
    Distractify4 hours ago
    'Deadliest Catch' Star Captain Keith's Health Questioned After Terrifying Televised Medical Emergency
    Distractify4 days ago
    A 'Deadliest Catch' Cameraman Revealed Some Crazy Behind-the-Scenes Filming Secrets
    Distractify2 days ago
    Toddler Recorded Drinking “Beer” at University of Texas Football Game, Sparking Debate
    Distractify2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Chief Boden Was Replaced on 'Chicago Fire,' but His Story Isn't Over Yet
    Distractify4 days ago
    Inside Sandra Shehab and Amaya Colon's Dating Drama — It's Messy and Complicated
    Distractify3 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Eric Adams Is Not Married, but He Has Been Dating the Same Woman for Years
    Distractify4 days ago
    Katelyn Markham's Murderer Kept Binders Filled With Handwritten Notes About Wanting to Kill Her
    Distractify2 days ago
    Sammi Sweetheart Is Open About Her IVF Journey on and off 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
    Distractify4 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Yungeen Ace Is Still Alive in Spite of a Viral Photo You Might Have Seen
    Distractify4 days ago
    "Those Seats Are Small" — Mom Slams Target’s Redesigned Carts, However Some Say She’s Wrong
    Distractify1 day ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' Has Revived a Petition to Free the Menendez Brothers
    Distractify2 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Vince McMahon's Mother, Vicki Askew, Grew up During The Great Depression
    Distractify3 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    “I Love Justin Bieber’s New Haircut” — Woman Horrified After Realizing She Never Deleted Her Teen Email Signature
    Distractify4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy