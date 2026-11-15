These Belgian Malinois mix puppies in Discovery Bay, CA are growing up fast and are now accepting pre-adoption applications. All are being cared for by Ruff Day Rescue and will be available starting 11/28/26.

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Ruff Day Rescue — (408) 828-6939

— Availability: Available 11/28/26 – pre-adopt applications now open

About Beta:

Hand-raised from just a few days old, Beta is a bit timid and somewhat submissive, but she can still play rough and keep up with her brothers. She has a unique bob tail because her mom over-cleaned her at birth and chewed off half her tail, giving her a very cute, one-of-a-kind look.

👉 Meet Beta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Ruff Day Rescue — (408) 828-6939

— Availability: Available 11/28/26 – pre-adopt applications now open

About Echo:

Echo is described as a submissive sweetheart with a very docile demeanor. Hand-reared from just days old, he’s a happy puppy kiss giver, not overly high-drive for his breed, and not too mouthy. He loves to cuddle, be held, and carried around, and would make a wonderful pet home companion.

👉 Meet Echo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Ruff Day Rescue — (408) 828-6939

— Availability: Available 11/28/26 – pre-adopt applications now open

About Charlee:

Hand-raised from just a few days old, Charlee is a gorgeous boy and currently the most timid of his siblings. He will benefit from gentle confidence building and positive experiences. He’s also a snuggler, so expect lots of close, quiet cuddle time.

👉 Meet Charlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Ruff Day Rescue — (408) 828-6939

— Availability: Available 11/28/26 – pre-adopt applications now open

About Bleu:

Bleu is a very sweet Malinois girl, hand-reared since she was only a few days old. She’s described as lovey-dovey, yet also confident and spunky, a fun mix of affection and spirit.

👉 Meet Bleu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Ruff Day Rescue — (408) 828-6939

— Availability: Available 11/28/26 – pre-adopt applications now open

About Alpha:

True to his name, Alpha is a confident, typical Malinois pup. He uses his mouth to explore everything and has a lot of drive, so he’ll do best with an experienced owner who understands the breed and can give him training, structure, and plenty of activity.

👉 Meet Alpha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Discovery Bay, CA and have room in your life for an active, intelligent puppy, please reach out to Ruff Day Rescue at (408) 828-6939 or visit each pup’s link to submit a pre-adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.