Storm drain repairs at Bixler Rd and Marsh Creek Rd

Storm drain repair work will take place at the intersection of Bixler Rd and Marsh Creek Rd from November 9-25, 2026. Work will happen Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, not including holidays and only if weather allows.

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, detours, and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Please plan extra travel time if you use this route. For more details, neighbors can visit the county website or call (925) 313-7009.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Discovery Bay