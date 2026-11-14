Ancient Star Cluster Hidden in the Milky Way Could Be Nearly as Old as the Universe (Image Credit: McCarthy's PhotoWorks/Shutterstock)

You’d think, considering we live here, that we’d know more about the Milky Way. We know its shape — a spiral — but surprisingly, we’re not too sure about the particulars of its size. We know roughly where we are — on the inner edge of a single, minor tendril of one arm, flung some 27,000 light-years from the center — but we don’t know how many other stars and planets are out there, spinning away in some other part of the galaxy. And we know it’s old — almost as old as the universe itself, in galactic terms, with some of its central stars formed within a billion years of the Big Bang.

Now, a new paper, currently a preprint but slated for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, hopes to have refined that last metric a little further. By analyzing an enigmatic group of stars in the inner bulge of the Milky Way, researchers from Italy and Chile have located what they think might be the most ancient collection of objects in the entire galaxy: a globular cluster known as VVV CL001, which could be as old as the universe itself.

A Mysterious Cloud In The Sky

When searching for ancient star clusters, you’ll want to look for metals — a term that, to astronomers, means “anything that isn’t hydrogen or helium.”

Or, more accurately, you want to look out for a lack of metals. Why? In part, it’s because of how stars form and evolve. These elements are present in younger stars, but eventually they’re ejected into space — either slowly via stellar wind or in one big explosive supernova.

A group of stars very poor in metals is therefore likely very old, having formed before generations of stars seeded the galaxy with large amounts of heavier elements.

Now, as it turns out, CL001 is remarkably metal-poor — “perhaps the most metal-poor globular cluster in the Galactic bulge,” the paper points out, with an iron-to-hydrogen ratio less than one percent of our own sun’s. Discovered in 2010, it also sits within a relative dead zone of the galaxy, surrounded by an ancient population of stars. It is, in short, a very promising candidate to be the oldest-known globular cluster in the Milky Way.

The only problem is, well, proving it. Getting good readings of CL001 has been very difficult so far. “It is located in a very crowded, highly extincted region of the bulge,” the paper points out, “and is a very faint, low-mass object.” In other words, it is hard to see.

What’s more, it’s kind of strange. It sits close to the center of the galaxy, but moves very differently from other stars in that area — so much so that measuring its speed and direction was genuinely difficult for years. Its makeup is unusual; there are no RR Lyrae stars in the cluster, which would normally act as a benchmark for the brightness of everything else, making it difficult to determine CL001's distance.

It was all very strange and mysterious, and only in 2019 was CL001 even confirmed to be a globular cluster at all. It would take some serious lateral thinking to show that it was one of the oldest in the galaxy.

Read More:How Many Stars Are in The Milky Way? More Than You Can Imagine

Dating The Stars

With few to none of the usual markers to classify CL001, the team had to find alternative methods to determine its age and location. The key turned out to be in how stars evolve as they age — and specifically, in how their colors can change over time.

It’s a technique that can only really be used with extremely old stars, but it goes like this: once a star has exhausted its core hydrogen, it can, assuming it’s the right sort of mass, become a red giant. After that, it can change again, entering what’s known as the “horizontal branch” of its life cycle — so named because of its place in the standard Hertzsprung–Russell diagram connecting mass, color, and temperature.

Now, these horizontal branch stars have one very useful property. While their color, size, and temperature may vary, their luminosity tends to be restricted to quite a narrow band. That makes them a fairly good stand-in for RR Lyrae stars — not quite as predictable, but still a reasonably objective comparison point for measuring the stars around them.

After correcting for all the dust between CL001 and Earth, the team estimated a distance of about 24,000 light-years — placing the globular cluster inside the galactic bulge. That’s an important detail, as it’s evidence that the cluster has been in the Milky Way from the start — it’s not a transplant from one of the potentially many collisions with other galaxies that have taken place over the eons.

Next, the age — and for this, the team once again turned to color theory. Using images from the Hubble Space Telescope, which can cut through the dust affecting the view, the team scoured the cluster for stars near the end of their main-sequence life. These stars should be faint and red — and the older the star, the fainter and redder it would be.

Using the high-tech astrophysics equivalent of a Dulux color chart, the team estimated the age of the oldest stars in the group: about 13.4 billion years, give or take. And if that number sounds vaguely familiar, that’s for a good reason.

The Globular Cluster At The Beginning Of The Universe

If the team’s estimates are correct, CL001 could feasibly be around 13.8 billion years old — that is, nearly as old as the universe itself. That means our own galaxy isn’t just ancient — it’s potentially one of the oldest things in existence.

It’s pretty exciting, to be sure. There’s just one problem: not everyone is convinced.

“It is quite possible that CL001 is the oldest globular cluster in the Milky Way,” said Holger Baumgardt, an associate professor of astrophysics at the University of Queensland, Australia, who wasn’t involved in the study. “It’s also safe to say that the cluster’s orbit is confined to the inner Milky Way.”

But overall, he told Sky & Telescope, he isn’t convinced by the team’s confidence. “The main problem is really the high degree of uncertainty regarding the distance,” he said, “which makes determining the orbit quite uncertain.”

It’s a criticism the study authors accept — and upcoming work could improve those distance calculations to further refine the result. But if the research team is vindicated, it would reshape what we know about our home in the universe — and, potentially, prompt a rethink of how old the universe itself may be.

Read More:10 Facts You May Not Know About the Milky Way

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