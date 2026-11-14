The Darién Gap Is a Remote, 60-Mile Stretch You Can't Drive Through, Yet Some Still Cross This Dangerous Jungle Path

Key Takeaways on The Darién Gap

The Darién Gap is the only stretch of the Pan-American Highway between North and South America that you cannot drive across.

The Darién Gap is an extremely dangerous migration route between Colombia and Panama.

Dangers include remote, dense jungle, extreme heat, and animals such as snakes and American crocodiles.

It’s a remote60-mile stretch between Colombia and Panama that has seen more traffic in the past decade as people from all over the world seek refuge in the U.S. and other countries along the way, according to Britannica.

Refugees come from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Colombia, China, Nigeria, Somalia, and other nations hoping to cross from Colombia into Central America, Mexico, and ultimately into the U.S.

“It’s always been a space of crossing and cultural connection,” Madeline Baird, a medical anthropologist at the University of Connecticut, said to Discover.

The Darién Gap is the only stretch of the Pan-American Highway between North and South America that you cannot drive across. Dense with marshlands, tropical forests, and other hazards that make the trip treacherous, those who seek to cross know they risk their lives.

In 2023,520,000 migrants sought to cross the gap, according to the Panamanian government. Records from the International Committee of the Red Cross: Panama show that60 people died on the journey that same year, though it’s also true that these numbers could be vastly undercounted due to the fact that when people disappear, they are often not found or counted as among the missing.

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The History of the Darién Gap

The dangers of the Darién Gap are not new; this part of the world has been a risky venture for centuries. In 1510, the Spanish city ofSanta María la Antigua del Darién became one of the first Spanish-settled cities on the American mainland, according to Britannica.

After that, many of those who had settled in the gap left to found Panama City because the weather made survival in Darién too difficult. The hot, humid climate has long made it less appealing to settle there and has kept it sparsely populated for years, except for a few groups of indigenous peoples who have lived on the land for thousands of years.

“Initially, the purpose of the gap was to quell disease spread,” Baird said to Discover.

Concerns about the spread of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease kept the last stretch of the Pan-American Highway from getting built in the 1920s, and though the ban was lifted in 1992, environmentalists have fought to keep it in place. Today, immigration has also played a role in maintaining the gap.

The Hazards of the Darién Gap

Considered one of the most unkempt pieces of forest left in the world, it is known for remarkable biodiversity, as well as the environmental hazards that make the trip deadly. The gap is home to an array of species that can kill, likepit and eyelash vipers: venomous snakes that survive in abundance, according to Animal Diversity Web. Mosquitoes carrying dengue fever and malaria are also rampant, as is the American crocodile. There are even jaguars.

Darién Gap is also home to threats like drug cartels and traffickers who are heavily armed, according to the United Nations.

These dangers are made worse by the lack of nearby medical care, so small issues can become lethal. If you get sick, twist an ankle, or a bite becomes infected, there’s no help for hundreds of miles, said Baird.

Additionally, the constant rainfall makes it a soggy mess with deep mud and flooded rivers that are unstable to traverse. Drownings are a constant threat, as is the choking humidity that causes people to overheat.

“Torrential rains mean the water in the rivers can rise fast and make crossing even more risky,” Baird said to Discover. “Sometimes the rains cause makeshift camps to be washed away overnight.”

Baird adds that what starts as a simple blister can turn deadly when it prevents a person from continuing. This can mean family separation, with members being left behind. And being a solo traveler in these parts is often fatal.

Still, the reality for many travelers is that the gap, as Baird describes it, is a place “of limbo” where the risks a refugee is leaving behind are worse than those they may face ahead on the journey.

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Article Sources

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