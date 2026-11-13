1,100 Year-Old Bronze Brooches and Broken Viking Sword Could Indicate Rare Double Burial on the Isle of Man (Image Credit: LGieger/Shutterstock)

When searching for something with a metal detector, you’re likely to stumble upon little treasures such as coins and bottle caps. Occasionally, you may even come across rare Viking artifacts.

This was the case for metal detectorist Daniel Crowe, who, with help from Rhett Britton, uncovered 1,100-year-old items such as a Viking sword, bronze brooches, and an axehead, among others, on the Isle of Man.

The findings, dating to about A.D. 900, help researchers better understand the lives of early Scandinavian settlers on the Isle of Man.

“This is an extraordinary discovery and one of the most significant groups of Viking Age objects found on the Isle of Man. What makes it particularly exciting is the combination of finds, which gives us a rare opportunity to explore the lives of some of the Island’s earliest Scandinavian settlers,” Allison Fox, the curator for archaeology at Manx National Heritage, said in a press release.

Read More: Genetic Analysis of Viking Settlers Challenges Historical Saga

What Viking-Age Bronze Brooches Signify

After examining the findings, the Isle of Man Coroner for Inquests declared the objects treasure because of their "exceptional historical and archaeological significance," according to the press release. In all, the findings included a broken Viking sword, trading weights and scales, a bronze ladle, an axehead, and most significantly, three intricately carved bronze brooches.

Two of the brooches are oval-shaped and carved with interlocking animals, common among Viking art. Viking women likely wore this type of brooch. Daniel Crowe’s father, John Crowe, and fellow metal detectorist Craig Evans found a similar pair of brooches on the island in 2018.

The newly discovered brooches are about 50 years older and may be evidence of one of the earliest known Viking Age female burials on the Isle of Man. The third brooch in the collection had a glass center and spiral decorations. According to experts from Manx National Heritage, it’s the first of its kind to be uncovered on the island.

Analyzing a Viking Sword

To study the sword, the research team used X-ray analysis to better understand what it may have looked like. From what they could tell, the sword hilt had been decorated with silver inlay and twisted silver wire. It’s the thirteenth Viking sword to be uncovered on the Isle of Man, but only the third with such intricate decorations.

“Manx National Heritage is also extremely grateful to the Radiology Team at Manx Care for their invaluable expertise and support in helping us uncover the secrets of these remarkable Viking Age [artifacts],” Fox said.

From what experts could tell, the sword was likely broken as part of the Viking burial ritual, though some of the additional damage may have happened after the ritual.

A Possible Double Burial

With the collection containing jewelry typically associated with women and a sword typically associated with men, experts began to realize the collection may be part of a double burial, or a grave shared by two people. It’s also possible that these items were from two separate graves, as the sites had been disturbed at some point over the last millennium.

“Although the original burial site has been disturbed, further research may reveal much more about these objects and the people who owned them,” Fox added.

Other items from the collection, including a bronze ladle, may have been used for certain ceremonies or for feasts. The bronze scales and lead weights may have been used to weigh meat, metals, coins, and other wares during trade.

One of the weights contains decoration associated with Ireland and Britain at the time, showing how Viking settlers adapted to other cultures. According to the press release, the weights are the first of their kind to be found on the Isle of Man.

“The brooches are especially important because they appear to represent our earliest known female Viking Age burial. Together with the decorated sword, trading equipment and other objects, they help us build a picture of the people who lived here more than a thousand years ago, how they traded and the connections they maintained across the Viking world," Fox said.

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