Decades of Drinking Fluoridated Tap Water Showed No Impact on Cognitive Skills in Older Adults (Image Credit: Ajax9/Shutterstock)

Turning on the kitchen tap and filling a glass of water is something many of us have done countless times throughout our lives. For a team of researchers in Ireland, this daily behavior offered a new way to answer a pressing public health question — would people who spent more time of their lives with fluoridated tap water perform differently on memory and thinking tests as they got older?

In a study published in the Journal of Dental Research, the researchers found no link between long-term exposure to fluoridated water and poorer cognitive performance in older Irish adults.

“Fluoridation has been one of the most effective tools we have for reducing tooth decay at a population level, so it matters that we now have long-term Irish evidence that it isn’t costing anything in terms of cognitive health,” said co-principal investigator Michael Crowe in a press release.

How Researchers Reconstructed Decades of Fluoride Exposure

Ireland began fluoridating public water supplies in 1964 to help prevent tooth decay. The program gave researchers decades of water records to draw on, including years when fluoride concentrations changed.

“Most previous studies have only looked at fluoride exposure over a short window, either in childhood or in adulthood, rather than tracking it continuously across a person’s life and then testing cognitive function later on. That’s what sets this study apart,” explained lead author Vinay Sharma.

Using data from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing, the team matched participants’ residential histories with national records of fluoride levels in drinking water. The researchers could reconstruct exposure histories for 2,495 adults, who were about 65 years old on average. Some had lived in places with fluoridated water for less than a quarter of their lives, while others had done so for more than three-quarters.

Read More: Ancient Dental Plaque Reveals Osaka Commoners Ate Prized Fish and Taboo Meat

What Cognitive Tests Showed in Older Adults

The researchers compared performance on two standard tests that assess skills such as memory and attention.

After accounting for factors including age, education, and health, they found no statistically significant differences in either test across the exposure groups. Although the tests captured how participants performed at a single point later in life, measuring cognitive decline would require tracking how these scores change over time.

“Our findings provide reassurance that lifetime exposure to fluoridated drinking water at the levels used in Ireland is not associated with poorer cognitive function in older adults,” said Sharma.

What the Study Can Tell Us About Childhood Fluoride Exposure

The team also asked whether exposure from birth to age five changed the relationship between lifetime exposure and later scores. They found no evidence that it did, but only about 5 percent of participants had fluoridated water in those early years. Many were already past their fifth birthday when the program began, leaving the team with a small group to study.

And while water records can tell researchers what came out of the tap, a person’s total fluoride intake also depends on how much tap water they drank and what they got from other sources, such as tea.

However, the team is still confident that their findings could lead to people feeling more comfortable about fluoridated water consumption.

“This is an important public health question, and we hope these findings contribute to an evidence-based conversation about the safety of the community water fluoridation programme in Ireland and internationally,” concluded Sharma.

Read More: GLP-1s May Be Causing 'Ozempic Breath' — and It's a Side Effect That Should Not Be Ignored

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: