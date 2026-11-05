The British Ruler Who Helped Spark Rome’s Invasion May Have Been a Woman (Image Credit: Miles Russell and Macsen Russell)

The British Ruler Who Helped Spark Rome’s Invasion May Have Been a Woman (Image Credit: Chris Rudd Ltd/CC0)

The British Ruler Who Helped Spark Rome’s Invasion May Have Been a Woman (Image Credit: Museums Victoria Collections/CC BY 4.0 International License.)

Roman writers liked to say that the emperor Claudius let the women and former slaves around him do his thinking. An archaeologist now argues that the Briton who talked him into invading Britain was a woman too, one more adviser of the kind those writers mocked.

Miles Russell of Bournemouth University in England argues in Current Archaeology that Verica, who ruled the Atrebates people in what is now southern England before fleeing to Rome, was a woman, a case built on her name, title, and coins that would make a woman a central figure in how the Roman invasion began.

“The story of Claudius committing to something only because a woman told him to fits the trope of this emperor as being submissive and henpecked,” Russell said in a press release.

Why Does Russell Think Verica Was a Woman?

The first clue is in the name, which ends with the letter a, as do those of the British female rulers Boudica and Cartimandua, while male names of the era such as Caratacus usually end in us or os. Russell said earlier historians assumed a ruler this powerful had to be a man.

The Roman historian Cassius Dio, who wrote roughly two centuries after the invasion, called the exile Berikos, a masculine form that historians have treated as the same person. Russell thinks Dio had trouble with unfamiliar British names, and that either Dio or a later scribe copying his text may have garbled this one.

Her coins carry the Latin word rex, meaning king, which some take as a sign she was a man, but Russell says that “rex is a non-gender-specific title; both male and female kings were recognized by Rome, Cleopatra of Egypt being the most famous.”

He added that Roman writers found it strange that women could own property and rule, but DNA from a Dorset cemetery suggests women there stayed put while men married in, so land may have passed through them.

Read More: Roman Fort Found in Wales May Be Linked to Legendary Emperor Magnus Maximus

What Do Verica’s Coins Show About Her?

One of her coin designs shows a rider on horseback holding a spear.

“Whilst other coin-producing British Iron Age leaders portray obviously male warriors, Verica is depicted as a slender, feminine, bare-breasted figure riding on horseback,” Russell said in the release.

Her coins turn up over a smaller area than those of earlier Atrebates rulers, which suggests she held less land, and he thinks she added rex, a title Rome gave favored rulers, to show rivals the empire backed her.

A later gold coin of her rival Caratacus echoes her design but with a male rider, and Russell wonders whether it was meant to show that a man had replaced her.

Letters on some coins are usually read as “son of Commios,” a king who counted Julius Caesar as a friend, but Russell notes they can mean “daughter” just as well.

Did a Woman Really Persuade Rome to Invade Britain?

Dio’s version has a ruler driven out of Britain turning up at the emperor’s court and talking him into sending an army. Russell does not claim she was the only reason Claudius agreed, since the emperor had taken power after his predecessor was assassinated and needed a military win.

“Verica provided the excuse for regime change and the emperor seized it,” he said in the press release.

He finds it easy to imagine her repaying the favor by rallying supporters at home and guiding the Roman commander, but that is his inference, and no source says so.

He suggests that Caratacus, the British leader usually remembered as the war’s hero, helped cause it by seizing land and pushing Verica out. No detailed account of her reign survives, and the sources do not say whether she ever got her throne back.

“Had she not been deposed, fleeing to Claudius for military support, Rome may never have invaded Britain in the first place,” Russell said.

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