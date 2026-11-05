English’s Ancient Roots May Have Reached Scandinavia 800 Years Later Than Thought ​ (Image Credit: Nicolas Delgado Clausen)

Anyone who has taken a home DNA test knows that where your ancestors came from and who you say you are can be two different things, and ancient DNA suggests the same was true for the Goths, a people said to have come from Scandinavia.

Two studies in Nature trace where English and its language relatives come from by reading the DNA of ancient Europeans alongside language and archaeology, and suggest the family took root in Scandinavia later than scholars thought, that newcomers reshaped Denmark’s ancestry before the Viking Age, and that Celtic best fits a spread west from central Europe.

“DNA sequences do not tell us directly which language people spoke. But by combining ancient DNA with linguistic and archaeological evidence, we can begin to trace how languages spread and changed over thousands of years,” said senior author on both papers, Eske Willerslev, in a press release.

Where Did English Come From?

English belongs to the Germanic language family, alongside German, Dutch, Swedish, and Danish, and the DNA points to newcomers who entered Sweden about 4,000 years ago, probably from around the Baltic. They could have carried an early form of Germanic, about 800 years later than scholars had assumed.

The older view tied Germanic to an earlier wave of migrants who reached Scandinavia about 4,800 years ago, and the authors say this is not proven, since a language can also spread through contact, the way slang passes between neighbors, without many people moving.

“We discovered a previously unknown migration that occurred at exactly the time and place where we would expect the earliest form of Germanic to be spreading,” said Hugh McColl, lead author of the Germanic study, in the release.

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What Does DNA Say About Viking Ancestry?

Many Danish Vikings may have descended from newcomers, since the DNA suggests people from northern Germany or southern Denmark moved onto the Danish islands and into southern Sweden probably about 1,500 years ago, around the time Old Norse, the language of the Viking Age, was taking shape.

Their ancestry resembled that of the Anglo-Saxons who settled England and whose language grew into English, a people whose art and speech resembled the Vikings’.

That ancestry became the main one in Denmark and southern Sweden by the Viking Age. Few genomes survive from that time because cremation was common, so the timing is partly inferred.

“This migration came as a real surprise. Archaeologists and linguists had not predicted it, but it helps explain several cultural and linguistic connections between Scandinavia and Britain that have puzzled researchers for a long time,” said Hugh McColl, lead author of the Germanic study, in the press release.

Does Language Always Follow Ancestry?

The Goths show how ancestry and identity can come apart. The earliest people who may have been Goths, from a culture in what is now Poland, mostly had Scandinavian ancestry, as the old story says, but Goths tested later in Ukraine and Spain mostly had local ancestry.

The authors read that as people joining the Goths and taking on their language and identity without the migrants’ ancestry, though DNA records only ancestry and cannot show what language or identity a person claimed.

Irish, Welsh, and Breton survive today only on Europe’s western edge, yet Celtic languages were once spoken as far east as the Balkans, and scholars have argued over where they began and which migrations carried them across Europe.

The DNA’s best fit is a westward expansion of ancestry from eastern central Europe around 3,000 years ago, though this faded westward, and Celtic may have spread partly through contact and that an Atlantic homeland is not ruled out.

“Ancient DNA gives us an entirely new way to evaluate competing theories and brings important new evidence into the discussion,” said co-author Guus Kroonen.

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