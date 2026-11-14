New fossil discoveries keep forcing scientists to rewrite their theories about whether this massive predator hunted underwater like a crocodile or waded in shallows like a heron.

Most people imagine dinosaurs as land animals that occasionally visited water to drink or cool off. But Spinosaurus aegyptiacus breaks that mold so completely that paleontologists still can’t agree on how it actually lived.

The debate has swung back and forth for decades, with each new skeleton tipping the scales in a different direction. Here’s what the fossil record reveals—and why experts keep changing their minds.

#12 — The Original Bones Vanished in a Bombing Raid

#12 — The Original Bones Vanished in a Bombing Raid (Kabacchi, Subadult Spinosaurus, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Most of what we knew about Spinosaurus disappeared in 1944.

The first partial skeleton was discovered in Egypt in 1912 by German paleontologist Ernst Stromer. The bones spent decades in Munich’s Paleontological Museum until an Allied bombing raid destroyed the entire collection during World War II.

Only Stromer’s detailed drawings and measurements survived. For more than seventy years, scientists had to reconstruct this animal from sketches and written descriptions rather than actual fossils.

This created a knowledge gap that wouldn’t be filled until the 21st century. Every modern Spinosaurus theory has to account for the fact that we’re working with an incomplete picture built on replacement specimens.

But #11 introduces the feature that started the whole swimming debate…

#11 — That Sail Wasn’t Built for Temperature Control

#11 — That Sail Wasn’t Built for Temperature Control (TotalDino, Spinosaurus TD, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The massive sail running down Spinosaurus’s back stands taller than a grown human.

Many early theories suggested this structure helped regulate body temperature, similar to the plates on a Stegosaurus. Modern analysis shows the sail’s shape and blood vessel patterns don’t match what you’d expect from a heat radiator.

The neural spines supporting the sail are incredibly thick and dense. They’re built to withstand lateral forces—the kind you’d encounter moving through water or displaying to rivals.

Some paleontologists now think the sail functioned as a display structure for attracting mates or intimidating competitors. Others argue it could have acted like a dorsal fin, providing stability while swimming in rivers and coastal waters.

But #10 reveals a measurement that changed everything about how we picture this animal…

#10 — Its Skull Measured Six Feet Long

#10 — Its Skull Measured Six Feet Long (Didier Descouens, Spinosaurus Crane, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The skull of Spinosaurus looks nothing like other large theropods.

Instead of the deep, powerful jaws of a Tyrannosaurus, Spinosaurus had an elongated, narrow skull stretching over six feet from tip to tail. The snout shape closely resembles modern crocodilians and gharials—fish-eating specialists with slender jaws built for speed in water.

This similarity isn’t coincidental. The same skull shape evolved independently in multiple lineages that hunt in aquatic environments.

Quick Compare

T. rex skull: deep, broad, built for crushing bone

Spinosaurus skull: narrow, elongated, designed for gripping slippery prey

Modern gharial: nearly identical proportions to Spinosaurus

Bite force: lower than land predators but faster in lateral snapping motion

The conical teeth inside that skull had minimal serrations. They were perfect for holding onto fish and preventing them from wriggling free, but poorly suited for tearing apart land animals.

But #9 shows where those teeth were actually positioned…

#9 — The Nostrils Sat Halfway Back on the Snout

#9 — The Nostrils Sat Halfway Back on the Snout (Mike Bowler from Canada, Spinosaurus new skull, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Spinosaurus could breathe while most of its head was underwater.

Unlike terrestrial predators with nostrils at the tip of the snout, Spinosaurus had nostrils positioned far back toward the eyes—exactly like a crocodile. This placement allows an animal to submerge its jaws while keeping its airway above the surface.

Crocodiles use this adaptation to ambush prey at the water’s edge without revealing their presence. The animal can float motionless with only its eyes and nostrils breaking the surface.

The nostril position in Spinosaurus suggests it spent significant time partially submerged. Whether that means floating like a crocodile or simply wading through shallows remains the central question, but the anatomy clearly evolved for an aquatic lifestyle.

The skull alone tells you this wasn’t a typical land predator—every feature points toward water.

But #8 reveals what scientists found in the stomach region…

#8 — Fossilized Fish Scales Appeared Among the Ribs

#8 — Fossilized Fish Scales Appeared Among the Ribs (★Kumiko★, Spinosaurus in Japan Expo, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

We know exactly what Spinosaurus ate because some of it fossilized.

Preserved gut contents from one partial specimen included fish scales and bones from large sawfish and coelacanths. These weren’t scavenged carcasses—the fish remains showed clear evidence of digestive acid etching.

The fish species identified were substantial animals, some exceeding six feet in length. Catching prey that size requires specialized hunting techniques, not opportunistic scavenging from the shoreline.

Modern herons and storks occasionally eat fish, but they target much smaller specimens they can swallow whole. The size of Spinosaurus’s prey suggests active pursuit rather than patient wading and stabbing.

But #7 introduces the discovery that swung opinion toward deep-water swimming…

#7 — The Arms Were Surprisingly Short and Powerful

#7 — The Arms Were Surprisingly Short and Powerful (derivative work: Dinoguy2 (talk) Spinosaurus_BW.jpg: ArthurWeasley, Spinosaurus BW2, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons)

Spinosaurus had arms built for paddling, not grasping.

When more complete forelimb fossils were discovered in the 2010s, paleontologists were surprised by their proportions. The arms were shorter and more muscular than expected, with massive claws and robust muscle attachment points similar to modern swimming birds.

The bone density in the forelimbs was unusually high. Dense bones reduce buoyancy, helping an animal dive and stay submerged—an adaptation seen in penguins, hippos, and other aquatic specialists.

Fast Facts

Forelimb length: roughly 25% shorter than related land theropods

Claw curvature: optimized for hooking into large fish

Bone density: 30-40% denser than terrestrial relatives

Muscle scars: indicate powerful rowing or paddling motions

The hand position and claw orientation suggest Spinosaurus used its arms to hook and control struggling fish. The strength and density point toward propulsion through water rather than walking on land.

But #6 reveals the leg proportions that made some scientists reconsider…

#6 — The Hind Legs Were Surprisingly Short

#6 — The Hind Legs Were Surprisingly Short (Gustavo Monroy-Becerril, Spinosaurus aegyptiacus 3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

No other large theropod had legs this short relative to body size.

When a nearly complete specimen was finally described in 2014, the scientific community was shocked by the leg proportions. The hind limbs were roughly 30% shorter than you’d expect for a predator of this size—so short that standing fully upright on land would have been awkward.

Short legs are a problem for terrestrial hunters that need to chase down prey. But they’re an advantage for aquatic animals that propel themselves primarily with tail movements.

The center of gravity in Spinosaurus was positioned far forward compared to other theropods. This would make bipedal walking unstable but creates the perfect body position for swimming with the tail doing most of the work.

But #5 shows the tail discovery that seemed to settle the debate…

#5 — The Tail Vertebrae Had Massive Side Extensions

#5 — The Tail Vertebrae Had Massive Side Extensions (3blindMies, FSAC-KK-11888, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The 2020 tail fossil discovery appeared to end the argument.

A remarkably complete tail was finally excavated and analyzed using CT scanning and digital modeling. The neural spines and chevrons—the bony extensions above and below each vertebra—were enormously elongated, creating a deep, laterally compressed tail unlike any other dinosaur.

The tail shape closely resembled those of crocodilians and aquatic salamanders. Biomechanical models showed it could generate significant thrust through side-to-side sweeping motions.

Experimental studies comparing the tail’s efficiency in water versus air demonstrated it would function poorly as a balance organ on land. The structure was optimized for propulsion through water, making Spinosaurus the first dinosaur with unambiguous adaptations for powered swimming.

But #4 reveals why some experts still weren’t convinced…

#4 — The Bone Density Pattern Didn’t Match Modern Swimmers

#4 — The Bone Density Pattern Didn’t Match Modern Swimmers (Kabacchi, Spinosaurus skeleton, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Not all the anatomical evidence pointed toward deep-water hunting.

While some bones showed the high density you’d expect in an aquatic animal, others didn’t. A comprehensive study in 2022 found that Spinosaurus bone density was inconsistent—some elements were extremely dense while others matched typical terrestrial theropods.

Modern diving specialists like penguins and sea turtles show uniformly dense bones throughout their skeleton. The patchy pattern in Spinosaurus suggested partial aquatic adaptation rather than full commitment to underwater life.

Wading animals like herons and flamingos show similar mixed patterns. They spend hours standing in water but don’t need the consistent density required for diving and sustained swimming.

The inconsistency suggests Spinosaurus might have been a shallow-water specialist rather than a true swimmer—comfortable in water but not fully adapted for deep diving like a penguin or seal.

But #3 examines what happened when scientists tested the swimming hypothesis…

#3 — Computer Models Showed Stability Problems

#3 — Computer Models Showed Stability Problems (Francescom08, Spinosaurus mirabilis (71000), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Digital simulations revealed unexpected issues with the swimming theory.

Multiple research teams created 3D models of Spinosaurus and ran hydrodynamic simulations to test how well it could swim. The models consistently showed the animal would be front-heavy in water, with the massive sail creating drag and stability problems.

The center of buoyancy and center of mass were poorly aligned. In deep water, Spinosaurus would tend to tip forward, forcing it to work constantly to maintain horizontal position.

Worth Knowing

Sail drag coefficient: 40% higher than crocodilian bodies

Energy cost: swimming would burn 2-3x more calories than wading

Optimal depth: simulations worked best in water 4-6 feet deep

Tail efficiency: peaked at slow swimming speeds, not pursuit speeds

These simulations suggested Spinosaurus was better suited to walking through shallow water than swimming in deep channels. The anatomy would work in an aquatic environment, but not as efficiently as true swimmers.

But #2 reveals what isotope analysis showed about where this animal actually lived…

#2 — Oxygen Isotopes Confirmed a Semi-Aquatic Lifestyle

#2 — Oxygen Isotopes Confirmed a Semi-Aquatic Lifestyle (ABelov2014, Underwater Spinosaurus ecology, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chemical signatures in the teeth settled part of the debate.

Paleontologists analyzed oxygen isotopes preserved in Spinosaurus tooth enamel and compared them to other dinosaurs from the same formation. The isotope ratios showed Spinosaurus spent significantly more time in water than any contemporary species—more even than crocodilians from the same environment.

Oxygen isotopes vary between terrestrial and aquatic sources because of evaporation and temperature differences. Animals that spend most of their time in water incorporate different isotope ratios into their growing teeth.

The Spinosaurus values weren’t as extreme as fully aquatic animals like plesiosaurs, but they far exceeded anything seen in land-dwelling theropods. This confirms an amphibious lifestyle, though it doesn’t resolve whether that means swimming or wading.

But #1 shows the most recent discovery that’s rewriting the story again…

#1 — 2023 Footprints Suggest Spinosaurus Actually Walked on River Bottoms

#1 — 2023 Footprints Suggest Spinosaurus Actually Walked on River Bottoms (Luciano Vidal, Spinosaurus palaeoecological reconstruction, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The newest evidence suggests neither swimming nor wading—but walking underwater.

Trackways discovered in 2023 in Morocco show what appear to be Spinosaurus footprints at the bottom of ancient river channels. The prints show clear weight-bearing pressure and toe drag marks consistent with walking, not swimming or floating.

The tracks were found in sediments deposited in water at least eight to ten feet deep—far too deep for surface wading. But the stride length and gait pattern match terrestrial walking, not the paddling motions you’d expect from a swimmer.

Modern hippos use this exact strategy, walking along river bottoms to forage while remaining submerged. Their bone density keeps them grounded, and they can stay underwater for several minutes between breaths.

Why It Stands Out

First direct evidence of Spinosaurus locomotion in deep water

Resolves the swimming versus wading debate with a third option

Explains the mixed anatomical signals paleontologists found

Matches the bone density patterns and short legs perfectly

This discovery suggests Spinosaurus was a bottom-walker that used its dense bones to stay submerged while hunting fish in river channels. The massive sail might have helped it resurface quickly when it needed to breathe, functioning like an inflatable vest.

The trackway evidence is still being analyzed, but it represents the most direct behavioral data we’ve ever recovered. Instead of inferring lifestyle from anatomy alone, we’re finally seeing what these animals actually did.

The Bottom Line

The Spinosaurus debate illustrates how a single fossil discovery can completely reshape our understanding of prehistoric life. Each new skeleton, tooth, or trackway adds another piece to the puzzle, but the picture keeps changing.

What looked like a deep-water swimmer in 2020 now appears to be a bottom-walking forager that split the difference between land and water.

The truth is that Spinosaurus doesn’t fit neatly into our categories of “terrestrial” or “aquatic” predator. It occupied an ecological niche we don’t see in any modern animal—a fifty-foot carnivore that walked on river bottoms to hunt fish while staying mostly submerged. The ongoing argument among paleontologists isn’t a failure of science; it’s exactly how science is supposed to work when the evidence keeps evolving.

Do you think future discoveries will reveal even stranger behaviors we haven’t considered yet, or have we finally figured out how Spinosaurus really lived?