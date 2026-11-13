Greenland sharks live so long that scientists studying their eye lenses discovered some individuals alive today were born before the United States existed, making them the oldest known vertebrates on Earth.

Most people assume whales or giant tortoises hold the longevity record among vertebrates. That assumption feels natural—we associate size and slow movement with long life.

But the real record holder swims in near-freezing Arctic waters, growing so slowly that it doesn’t reach sexual maturity until around 150 years old. Here’s what the data actually says.

#7 — They grow less than a centimeter per year

#7 — They grow less than a centimeter per year (Photo by Daniel Torobekov on Pexels)

These sharks add length at a glacial pace.

Greenland sharks grow roughly one centimeter per year throughout their lives, making them one of the slowest-growing vertebrate species ever measured. A five-meter shark represents centuries of patient accumulation.

This crawling growth rate happens because cold water slows their metabolism to a near standstill. At depths where temperatures hover just above freezing, every biological process runs in slow motion.

Quick Compare

Greenland shark: ~1 cm per year

Great white shark: ~25 cm per year in youth

Human hair: ~15 cm per year

Scientists use this growth rate as a biological clock. By measuring a shark’s length and applying the growth formula, researchers can estimate age with reasonable accuracy—though the eye lens method remains the gold standard.

But #6 reveals where these ancient animals actually spend their time…

#6 — They inhabit the deepest, coldest Atlantic waters

#6 — They inhabit the deepest, coldest Atlantic waters (Photo by Daniel Torobekov on Pexels)

You won’t find them in tropical shallows.

Greenland sharks prefer depths between 200 and 600 meters, where sunlight barely penetrates and temperatures stay between -1°C and 7°C year-round. They’ve been recorded as deep as 2,200 meters in some regions.

The extreme cold preserves their tissues and slows cellular aging. Cold water contains more dissolved oxygen and reduces the metabolic wear that shortens lifespans in warmer climates—the same principle that makes refrigeration preserve food.

Fishermen occasionally catch them near the surface in winter months, especially around Iceland and Greenland. But even these shallow visits keep them in water cold enough to numb human skin in minutes.

But #5 explains the unusual method scientists used to date them…

#5 — Radiocarbon dating of eye lenses proved their age

#5 — Radiocarbon dating of eye lenses proved their age (Shark_ear.jpg: m-louis derivative work: Top Urgent (talk), Shark spiracle and eye (cropped image), CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Their eyes hold a frozen timeline.

The lens of a shark’s eye forms before birth and adds no new proteins afterward, creating a sealed capsule of tissue that preserves the chemical signature of the year it formed. Scientists extracted lens nuclei from 28 Greenland sharks and measured carbon-14 isotopes to determine birth years.

Carbon-14 levels in the ocean spiked during above-ground nuclear testing in the 1950s and 1960s, then declined after the tests stopped. This created a date marker in every organism alive during that period—including shark eyes.

Fast Facts

Study published in Science journal, 2016

Largest specimen tested: 5.02 meters long

Estimated age of largest: 392 years, ±120 years

Smallest specimen: 2.2 meters, roughly 50 years old

The margin of error is wide—plus or minus 120 years for the oldest sharks—but even the conservative estimate puts them far beyond any other vertebrate. The method works because eye lenses are metabolically inert after formation.

The oldest Greenland shark analyzed could have been swimming when Galileo was still alive.

But #4 shows what they actually eat at those depths…

#4 — Their diet includes prey much faster than they are

#4 — Their diet includes prey much faster than they are (Photo by adiprayogo liemena on Pexels)

They’re ambush predators, not pursuit hunters.

Stomach content analysis has found remains of seals, fish, squid, and even reindeer in Greenland shark digestive tracts. These sharks swim at roughly 0.3 meters per second, yet they regularly consume prey that can move ten times faster.

The leading theory suggests they hunt by stealth in near-total darkness, approaching sleeping seals on the ocean floor or scavenging carrion that sinks from above. Their dark coloration and slow movement make them nearly invisible in deep water.

Some researchers believe the sharks may also stun prey with sudden bursts of speed over very short distances. While they can’t sustain fast swimming, a brief acceleration in pitch-black water could catch a seal off guard before it registers the threat.

But #3 reveals a disturbing parasite almost every one carries…

#3 — A parasitic copepod attaches to their corneas

#3 — A parasitic copepod attaches to their corneas (Hemming1952, Greenland shark profile, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nearly every Greenland shark is partially blind.

A small crustacean called Ommatokoita elongata embeds itself in the corneal tissue of Greenland sharks, dangling from the eye like a pale worm. Surveys show infection rates above 80% in most populations, making this one of the most common shark parasites known.

The copepod feeds on corneal tissue and likely impairs vision significantly. But in the permanent darkness where these sharks hunt, vision may matter less than other senses—electroreception, smell, and lateral line detection still function perfectly.

Some biologists speculate the copepod might even provide a benefit. The parasite is bioluminescent in some related species, potentially attracting curious prey toward the shark’s mouth in the dark. No study has confirmed this, but the relationship has persisted for millions of years.

But #2 addresses whether they threaten humans…

#2 — They’re mostly harmless despite their size

#2 — They’re mostly harmless despite their size (NOAA Photo Library, Expl9984 (14318817140), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Documented attacks are essentially nonexistent.

Greenland sharks grow to over six meters and weigh more than a ton, yet there are no confirmed unprovoked attacks on humans in the scientific literature. Their slow swimming speed and deep-water habitat keep them far from recreational swimmers and surfers.

Divers occasionally encounter them in Arctic waters and report docile behavior. The sharks show curiosity but no aggression, often circling slowly before swimming away. Their mouths are relatively small for their body size, and their teeth are designed for gripping soft-bodied prey, not tearing flesh.

Worth Knowing

Flesh is toxic when fresh due to high trimethylamine oxide

Icelandic fermented shark dish (hákarl) requires months of preparation to be edible

Commercial fishing has declined as markets disappeared

Listed as vulnerable by IUCN due to slow reproduction

The bigger threat runs the opposite direction. Bycatch in commercial fishing kills Greenland sharks faster than their populations can replace them, given that females don’t reproduce until 150 years old and gestation likely takes years.

But #1 reveals the most startling implication of their lifespan…

#1 — Some alive today were born in the 1600s

#1 — Some alive today were born in the 1600s (NOAA Okeanos Explorer Program, Somniosus microcephalus okeanos, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

They’ve outlived entire human civilizations.

The 2016 study’s oldest specimen—estimated at 392 years, even accounting for the uncertainty range—would have been born around 1624. That predates the founding of Harvard University, the Salem witch trials, and the entire Industrial Revolution.

This means individual sharks swimming in Arctic waters right now carry a biological record spanning from the early Baroque period to the iPhone era. They were alive when the first European settlers arrived in New England, when the Taj Mahal was being completed, when Rembrandt was painting in Amsterdam.

Why It Stands Out

Longest-lived vertebrate species confirmed by peer-reviewed science

Life expectancy exceeds bowhead whales by roughly 200 years

Sexual maturity at ~150 years means multi-century reproductive wait

No other fish species comes within a century of their maximum age

Their extreme longevity raises questions about cellular aging that scientists are only beginning to explore. What protects their DNA from accumulating mutations over four centuries? How do their proteins remain functional for so long? The answers could reshape our understanding of aging in all vertebrates, including humans.

The Bottom Line

Greenland sharks represent a biological extreme that pushes the boundaries of what we thought possible for vertebrate life. Their centuries-long lifespans, achieved through frigid water and glacially slow metabolism, dwarf every other animal with a backbone.

The radiocarbon dating study from 2016 fundamentally changed how scientists view maximum lifespans in nature. Before that research, most experts assumed no vertebrate lived beyond 200 years—the Greenland shark nearly doubled that ceiling.

These sharks live so long that the same individual could be caught by fishermen separated by ten human generations.

The conservation implications are sobering. An animal that doesn’t reproduce until 150 years old can’t recover quickly from population declines. Every shark killed in a fishing net represents a loss that may take longer to replace than the entire history of industrial civilization.

What other extreme adaptations might be hiding in deep ocean environments we’ve barely begun to explore?