Marine Biology Says Starfish Have No Brain and No Blood – They Move Seawater Through Their Bodies Instead

Stick with us to the end: one overlooked body system explains how starfish survive wounds that would kill most animals in minutes.

Most people assume every animal needs a brain and blood to survive. Starfish prove that assumption completely wrong.

These ocean creatures operate on a system so different from ours that early biologists struggled to classify them as animals at all. Here’s what the data actually says.

Keep reading — a bonus unlocks at the end.

#15 — They pump seawater instead of blood

#15 — They pump seawater instead of blood (Photo by Phuong Ngo on Pexels)

No heart, no veins, no red cells anywhere in their bodies.

Starfish use a hydraulic system called the water vascular system that runs on filtered seawater instead of blood. A small opening on the top side of their body pulls in ocean water, which then travels through a network of canals that branch into every arm.

This system works because seawater carries dissolved oxygen and nutrients that diffuse directly into surrounding tissues. The starfish doesn’t need hemoglobin or a closed circulatory loop—the constant flow of fresh seawater handles gas exchange and waste removal simultaneously.

The pressure changes in these canals power the hundreds of tiny tube feet underneath each arm. Each tube foot operates like a small hydraulic piston, extending and retracting as the animal shifts water between different chambers in the canal network.

But #14 reveals the organ that controls this entire system without a single nerve cluster…

#14 — The madreporite acts as their water filter

#14 — The madreporite acts as their water filter (Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh on Pexels)

That bumpy dot on top isn’t decorative—it’s their intake valve.

The madreporite is a sieve-like plate that filters debris and microorganisms out of seawater before it enters the internal canal system. Without this filter, sand particles and bacteria would clog the narrow channels that feed the tube feet within hours.

Water enters through microscopic pores in the madreporite and flows into the stone canal, a rigid tube that runs vertically down to a ring canal circling the central disk. From there, five radial canals branch out—one into each arm—carrying filtered seawater to the thousands of tube feet that line each limb.

Quick Compare

Madreporite pore size: 20–50 micrometers (finer than table salt)

Water turnover rate: complete system refresh every 2–4 hours

Filter capacity: blocks particles larger than a single-celled organism

The pressure differential created by ciliated cells lining these canals keeps water moving steadily through the system. Marine biologists can track the flow rate by introducing harmless dye at the madreporite and timing how long it takes to reach the tube feet at the arm tips.

Still, #13 shows what happens when you cut one of these creatures in half…

#13 — They regenerate entire bodies from severed arms

#13 — They regenerate entire bodies from severed arms (Photo by Egor Kamelev on Pexels)

Lose an arm to a predator, grow it back in months.

Most starfish species can regrow a lost arm completely, including all internal canals, tube feet, and digestive branches that were severed. Some species take this further: if the severed arm retains a piece of the central disk, it can regenerate an entire new starfish—turning one animal into two.

This works because starfish lack centralized organs that can’t be replaced. Their digestive system extends into each arm as a pair of pyloric caeca (digestive glands), so losing one arm doesn’t eliminate any critical function. The water vascular system simply seals off the damaged radial canal and gradually extends new tissue as the arm regenerates.

The process takes anywhere from several months to over a year depending on the species and the starfish’s access to food. A well-fed Asterias rubens (common starfish) can replace a lost arm in about six months, while a poorly nourished individual in the same species may take twice as long.

But #12 reveals the structure that lets them “see” without eyes…

#12 — Light-sensing cells cluster at each arm tip

#12 — Light-sensing cells cluster at each arm tip (Photo by Stuti ….. on Pexels)

They don’t have eyes, but they’re not blind either.

Each arm ends with a small red or orange eyespot containing dozens of light-sensitive cells that detect changes in brightness and shadow. These cells can’t form images, but they give the starfish enough information to distinguish between open water, rock overhangs, and the shadowed crevices where they hide during daylight.

The photoreceptor cells contain pigments similar to those found in more complex eyes, but they’re arranged in a simple cup shape rather than a lens-and-retina structure. When light hits these cells, they trigger a chemical signal that travels through the diffuse nerve net running under the starfish’s skin.

Researchers tested this by placing starfish in tanks with half the floor shaded and half brightly lit. The animals consistently moved toward the darker side within 10–15 minutes, even when the shaded area offered no food or other obvious benefit besides reduced light exposure.

Starfish navigate using a system so simple it doesn’t qualify as a brain—yet it works in pitch-black water and bright tidal pools equally well.

And #11 shows how they move without a single muscle fiber…

#11 — Tube feet operate on hydraulic pressure alone

#11 — Tube feet operate on hydraulic pressure alone (Photo by Yulia Ilina on Pexels)

No muscles contract to create movement—just water pressure shifts.

The hundreds of tube feet lining each arm extend and retract purely through changes in water pressure, controlled by tiny valves in the water vascular system. When a valve opens, water floods into a tube foot’s bulb-shaped ampulla, forcing the foot to extend and its suction cup to press against the substrate.

To retract the foot, the starfish closes the valve and contracts a thin layer of connective tissue around the ampulla, pushing water back into the radial canal. This process happens independently in each tube foot, allowing the starfish to anchor some feet while extending others—creating a slow, coordinated crawl across rocks or sand.

A single starfish may have 15,000 tube feet working in overlapping waves. Marine biologists have measured their grip strength at up to 12 newtons per square centimeter, enough to pry open a mussel shell slowly over several hours by maintaining constant pulling force that the mussel’s adductor muscle eventually tires of resisting.

But #10 reveals where they keep their stomach…

#10 — Their stomach turns inside-out to digest prey externally

#10 — Their stomach turns inside-out to digest prey externally (Photo by Marvin Stickel on Pexels)

They don’t swallow food—they bring their stomach to it.

When a starfish captures a clam or mussel, it everts its cardiac stomach through its mouth and into the prey’s shell, secreting digestive enzymes directly onto the soft tissue inside. The stomach can slip through a gap as narrow as 0.1 millimeters—far smaller than the starfish’s body opening.

This external digestion happens because starfish lack the jaw strength and esophageal structure needed to consume hard-shelled prey whole. By digesting the food outside their body, they can consume animals much larger than their mouth opening would normally allow.

Fast Facts

Digestion time for a medium mussel: 3–6 hours

Stomach eversion depth: up to 5 centimeters into a shell

Enzyme strength: breaks down mollusk tissue at 10–15°C water temperature

Once the prey’s tissue liquefies, the starfish retracts its stomach along with the partially digested soup, completing digestion in the pyloric caeca that branch into each arm. The entire process can take half a day for a large meal, during which the starfish remains motionless over its prey.

And #9 shows how they survive in water that would dehydrate most animals…

#9 — Osmosis balances their internal salt concentration automatically

#9 — Osmosis balances their internal salt concentration automatically (Photo by Rasca Don on Pexels)

No kidneys, no active regulation—just passive chemical balance.

Starfish are osmoconformers, meaning their internal fluid maintains the same salt concentration as the surrounding seawater without any energy expenditure. As ocean salinity changes with tides or freshwater runoff, the starfish’s internal chemistry shifts to match within hours.

This works because their thin skin allows water and dissolved salts to move freely between their body cavity (coelom) and the ocean. Most marine animals actively pump ions across specialized membranes to maintain a different internal environment, spending significant energy in the process—starfish skip this entirely.

The tradeoff is vulnerability to rapid salinity changes. A starfish stranded in a tidepool that receives heavy rain will swell as its tissues absorb the diluted water, and if the salinity drops below about 20 parts per thousand (normal seawater is 35), its cells begin to rupture. This is why most starfish species stay in stable subtidal zones rather than high intertidal areas.

But #8 reveals the nerve structure that coordinates thousands of tube feet…

#8 — A nerve ring replaces the centralized brain

#8 — A nerve ring replaces the centralized brain (shankar s. from Dubai, united arab emirates, Starfish (7987447195), CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

No brain tissue anywhere, just a donut of nerves around the mouth.

The nerve ring encircling the mouth sends five radial nerve cords into each arm, creating a distributed nervous system with no central control point. Each radial nerve coordinates the tube feet in its own arm, while the ring itself integrates signals between arms for coordinated movement.

This decentralized structure means no single injury can paralyze the entire animal. If one arm’s nerve cord is severed, the other four continue functioning normally, and the damaged arm will eventually regenerate its nerve tissue along with the rest of the limb.

Experiments with divided starfish show that even a single arm with a piece of the central disk attached can coordinate its tube feet well enough to move and feed. The minimum viable fragment needs only about one-fifth of the nerve ring and its connected radial cord—far less than the brain-dependent minimum for most animals.

Still, #7 shows they do respond to chemical signals in surprising ways…

#7 — Chemical sensors detect prey from meters away

#7 — Chemical sensors detect prey from meters away (Photo by Ylanite Koppens on Pexels)

They smell food through their skin, not through any nose.

Specialized cells scattered across a starfish’s body surface detect dissolved organic compounds released by injured or stressed prey animals, triggering a directed movement response toward the source. A crushed mussel releases amino acids and other metabolites that starfish can sense at concentrations as low as parts per billion.

The chemical gradient in the water tells the starfish which direction to move. Tube feet on the side closer to the prey source extend more frequently, creating a slow turn toward the target—a process marine biologists call chemotaxis.

In laboratory settings, starfish reliably locate hidden prey within 30–45 minutes in a 2-meter tank, even when visual cues are completely absent. The response depends on water current; in still water, the chemical signal diffuses too slowly to create a detectable gradient, and the starfish resorts to random searching instead.

The same skin that lets them “smell” food also makes them vulnerable to any toxin dissolved in the surrounding water.

And #6 reveals their most alien feature of all…

#6 — They have no left-right body symmetry

#6 — They have no left-right body symmetry (NOAA, Starfish eversion, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Forget bilateral animals—starfish operate on a five-point plan.

Radial symmetry means they have no front or back, no left or right—just a central disk with five (or more) identical arms radiating outward. Any arm can take the lead when the animal moves, and the others coordinate to follow.

This body plan evolved from bilateral ancestors over 500 million years ago, during the Cambrian period when early echinoderms first developed their distinctive radial structure. The larval stage of a starfish actually shows bilateral symmetry, then undergoes a dramatic metamorphosis into the five-armed adult form.

Worth Knowing

Number of arms varies by species: 5 to 40+

Symmetry type: pentaradial (five-part) in most common species

Development time: bilateral larva transforms in 2–8 weeks depending on water temperature

The advantage of radial symmetry for a slow-moving predator is that the starfish can respond to threats or food from any direction without needing to turn its body first. Each arm monitors its own section of the environment, making the animal equally alert in all directions simultaneously.

But #5 shows how they breathe without lungs or gills…

#5 — Skin papulae exchange oxygen directly with seawater

#5 — Skin papulae exchange oxygen directly with seawater (Photo by Mark Walz on Pexels)

Tiny finger-like projections covering their skin do all the breathing.

Papulae are thin-walled extensions of the body cavity that poke through gaps in the skeleton, bringing internal fluid within micrometers of the surrounding seawater. Oxygen diffuses inward through the papulae walls while carbon dioxide diffuses outward, all driven by concentration gradients with no active pumping.

This system works only because starfish move slowly and have low metabolic demands. A fast-swimming fish needs gills with massive surface area and active water pumping to get enough oxygen—a starfish’s leisurely pace means passive diffusion through skin projections provides adequate gas exchange.

The papulae also serve as the primary excretion route for metabolic waste. Ammonia produced by tissue metabolism diffuses out through the same thin walls, eliminating the need for kidneys or a dedicated excretory system. This makes the starfish one of the simplest functional body plans in the animal kingdom.

And #4 reveals what happens during their strangest behavior…

#4 — Mass strandings follow spawning events, not disease

#4 — Mass strandings follow spawning events, not disease (Daryona, Starfishes in the Indian Ocean near Mombasa, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Beaches covered in starfish aren’t always a die-off.

Seasonal mass strandings often coincide with synchronized spawning, when thousands of starfish gather in shallow water to release eggs and sperm simultaneously. After spawning, weakened adults may wash ashore with the tide, giving the appearance of a catastrophic event.

Spawning depletes a starfish’s energy reserves significantly. An adult female can release up to 2.5 million eggs in a single event, representing weeks of stored nutrients. Males simultaneously release clouds of sperm, and both sexes often remain sluggish for days afterward—long enough for strong tides or storms to carry them into the intertidal zone.

Distinguishing a spawning-related stranding from a genuine die-off requires checking the individuals. Post-spawning starfish are thin and soft but alive, often recovering if returned to deeper water. Disease-killed starfish show characteristic lesions and tissue degradation, particularly during sea star wasting syndrome outbreaks that have affected Pacific coast populations since 2013.

But #3 shows the skeleton structure that bends without breaking…

#3 — Calcium carbonate plates flex like medieval chain mail

#3 — Calcium carbonate plates flex like medieval chain mail (Olympic National Park, Leptasterias starfish six-rayed seastar ocean marine NPS Photo (17115205637), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Hard plates, soft connections—flexible armor evolved 450 million years ago.

The endoskeleton consists of thousands of calcium carbonate plates called ossicles, connected by collagen fibers and muscle tissue that allow each plate to move independently. This creates a structure that’s rigid enough to maintain body shape yet flexible enough to navigate complex reef topography.

The ossicles are embedded in the body wall rather than forming an external shell, giving the starfish a leathery texture on the outside while maintaining internal structural support. Each ossicle is a single crystal of calcite formed in a specific lattice pattern that makes it resistant to breakage under compression.

A starfish crossing a narrow crevice can deform its body to fit the space by shifting the angles between adjacent ossicles. The connective tissue between plates contains specialized collagen that can rapidly change from stiff to pliable—a property called mutable collagen that’s unique to echinoderms and a few other marine groups.

And #2 reveals the survival strategy behind their bizarre feeding method…

#2 — Slow metabolism lets them outlast prey for days

#2 — Slow metabolism lets them outlast prey for days (Ocean Observatories Initiative, Yellow starfish close-up (OOI 390), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

They don’t overpower prey—they wait for it to give up.

A starfish clamped onto a mussel shell maintains constant pulling force on the shell for 4–8 hours or longer, consuming almost no energy because the hydraulic tube feet require no muscle contractions. Eventually, the mussel’s adductor muscle fatigues from holding the shell closed, the gap widens a few tenths of a millimeter, and the starfish’s stomach slips inside.

This strategy works only because starfish operate at extremely low metabolic rates. Their oxygen consumption per gram of tissue is roughly one-tenth that of a similar-sized fish, meaning they can sustain activity for extended periods without feeding.

The metabolic advantage extends to survival: starfish in cooler water (below 10°C) can survive up to six months without food, slowly metabolizing stored lipids in their pyloric caeca. Warmer water speeds metabolism and reduces fasting tolerance to 2–3 months, which is why temperate species tend to be more resilient to seasonal food scarcity than tropical ones.

But #1 shows the most unexpected thing about their “blood”…

#1 — The coelomic fluid carries wandering immune cells

#1 — The coelomic fluid carries wandering immune cells (Brocken Inaglory, Starfish in Mombassa, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Not blood, not seawater—something in between with its own defenses.

The fluid filling a starfish’s body cavity is filtered seawater enriched with free-floating immune cells called coelomocytes that patrol for bacteria, parasites, and damaged tissue. These cells engulf foreign particles, release antimicrobial compounds, and assist in wound healing—functions analogous to white blood cells despite the complete absence of a circulatory system.

Coelomocytes come in several types, each with specialized roles. Some aggregate at injury sites to form clots that seal wounds within hours, preventing fluid loss and infection. Others constantly circulate through the water vascular system, monitoring for pathogens that enter through the madreporite or breach the skin.

Why It Stands Out

Coelomocyte concentration: 1–5 million cells per milliliter of coelomic fluid

Clotting time at injury site: 2–6 hours depending on wound size

Immune response persistence: elevated cell counts last 3–5 days post-injury

Research on starfish immunity has revealed compounds with antibiotic properties effective against human bacterial strains. Several pharmaceutical companies have investigated these molecules for drug development, though none have reached commercial production yet. The starfish’s ability to survive in bacteria-rich coastal water without a complex immune system continues to puzzle and inspire marine immunologists.

The Bottom Line

Starfish operate on principles so different from vertebrate biology that they seem engineered by a different blueprint entirely. No brain, no blood, no centralized control—yet they navigate, hunt, heal, and reproduce successfully across every ocean on Earth.

The hydraulic system powered by seawater handles functions that require multiple organ systems in most animals: circulation, movement, respiration, and waste removal all flow from the same network of water-filled canals.

Their simplicity isn’t primitive—it’s a fully realized alternative to the complex systems we assume all animals need.

What starfish feature surprised you most, and which common animal would you want explained next?

Bonus — The one check that reveals a starfish’s health instantly

Most beachgoers can’t tell a healthy starfish from a dying one until it’s too late to help.

Check the tube feet response: gently turn the starfish over (in water, never in air) and observe the tube feet on its underside. Healthy tube feet extend, wave slowly, and grip your finger when touched. Limp, unresponsive tube feet signal severe stress or the early stages of sea star wasting disease.

Return any stranded starfish to water below the low-tide line , not tidal pools that may overheat

, not tidal pools that may overheat Never leave a starfish in air for more than 60 seconds —they can’t breathe and their internal pressure collapses

—they can’t breathe and their internal pressure collapses Look for white lesions or twisted arms before returning it; these indicate wasting disease, and the animal should be left for researchers to document

before returning it; these indicate wasting disease, and the animal should be left for researchers to document Report mass strandings to local marine authorities with date, location, and estimated count—citizen data helps track disease outbreaks

A starfish that responds to gentle handling can usually recover from brief tidal stranding if returned promptly. The ones that can’t right themselves within a few minutes after being placed in calm, submerged water are unlikely to survive regardless of intervention.