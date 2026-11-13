Crave Pie Studio puts a spirited spin on a Southern classic with its bourbon buttermilk pie, available for Thanksgiving preorders. | Photo by Crave Pie Studio

Thanksgiving dinner has plenty of moving parts, and dessert doesn’t have to be one of them. Atlanta’s best bakeries and pie shops are already taking holiday orders, with flavors ranging from classic pecan and pumpkin to bourbon buttermilk and even vegan apple. Just place your order and pick it up before dinner—you’ll give thanks that you did.

Crave Pie Studio: Bourbon Buttermilk Pie

Buttermilk pie rarely gets top billing on the holiday dessert table, but Crave Pie Studio has elevated the humble pastry to spotlight status. The Duluth pie shop spikes the tangy, custardy classic with bourbon, giving it a warm finish that suits Thanksgiving dessert and a fireside nightcap alike. Preorder online by Sunday, November 15 for pickup Tuesday, November 24, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or Wednesday, November 25, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Miss the cutoff? Any extra pies go on sale first come, first served on Wednesday, November 25, after 10 a.m. 3107 B Main St., Duluth,cravepie.com

Star Provisions: Georgia Pecan Pie

Star Provisions’ Georgia pecan pie, inspired by chef Anne Quatrano’s Summerland cookbook, brings a taste of Georgia to the Thanksgiving table. | Photo by Star Provisions

The pastry case at Anne Quatrano’s West Midtown coffee shop is always a work of art, so you know her holiday pie game is strong, too. Among the Thanksgiving preorder offerings is Georgia Pecan Pie, a brown sugar-sweetened pecan pastry straight out of Quatrano’s Summerland cookbook. Order a la carte on Star Provisions’ website for pickup on Wednesday, November 25, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta,starpro.squarespace.com

Southern Sweets: Pumpkin Pie

A Thanksgiving staple, Southern Sweets’ classic pumpkin pie is made with seasonal spices and is best enjoyed with a dollop of whipped cream. | Photo by Southern Sweets

There’s nowhere to hide with a pie as simple as pumpkin. If there’s one bakery to trust with this Thanksgiving tradition, it’s Southern Sweets, the Decatur bakery turning out the good stuff since 1992. This version is deceptively no-frills: just pumpkin puree and seasonal spices best served with a dollop of whipped cream. Order online for in-store pickup sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. 186 Rio Cir., Decatur,southernsweets.com

Little Tart Bakeshop: Apple Cranberry Pie with Oat Crumb

Little Tart Bakeshop’s apple cranberry pie gets a festive twist with North Georgia apples, tart cranberries, and a golden oat crumb topping. | Photo by Little Tart Bakeshop

Apple pie gets the Thanksgiving treatment at Little Tart Bakeshop, where turkey’s favorite condiment joins North Georgia apples, a twist of orange, and cinnamon inside a flaky crust. A toothsome oat crumb adds a delightful textural contrast that holds up under a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Order online for pickup from the Grant Park store on Tuesday, November 24, or Wednesday, November 25, between 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., or from Summerhill or Krog on Wednesday, November 25, between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Multiple locations,littletartatl.com

Alon’s Bakery: Salted Caramel Apple Pie

Few desserts please a crowd quite like apple pie, and Alon’s dresses it up for Thanksgiving. Tart Granny Smith apples simmer in butter and salted caramel before disappearing under a cloud of caramel meringue, all in a single forkful, which is about all most of us can manage after a turkey dinner. Preorder online by Saturday, November 21, for pickup on Wednesday, November 25. Multiple locations,alons.com

Southern Baked Pie Company: Roasted Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan Streusel

Southern Baked Pie Company’s roasted sweet potato pie is topped with a buttery pecan streusel for a double dose of Southern holiday flavor. | Photo by Southern Baked Pie Company

Sweet potato pie has a permanent seat at the Southern Thanksgiving table, and this one earns it twice over. Roasting Washington Red sweet potatoes coaxes out their natural sweetness, and a pecan brown sugar streusel on top folds a second holiday favorite into the same slice. This one is an online exclusive, so you’ll need to order by Wednesday, November 18, to have it arrive in time for Thanksgiving. southernbakedpie.com

The Pie Hole: Chocolate Chess Pie

Rich, fudgy, and baked in a flaky crust, The Pie Hole’s chocolate chess pie is a sweet alternative to traditional Thanksgiving desserts. | Photo by The Pie Hole

Chess pie, a simple Southern custard of butter, sugar, and eggs, has graced holiday tables for generations. A chocolate version bakes up dense and fudgy, somewhere between custard and brownie, making it the natural pick for your table’s chocolate lovers. Thanksgiving orders are taken online only (call or visit for 10 or more pies). Pick up at the Roswell shop Tuesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Wednesday, November 25, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 1025 Canton St., Roswell,openyourpiehole.com

Mediterranea: Butterscotch Pecan Pie

Mediterranea does more than churn out gluten-free pies. The dedicated gluten-free Grant Park restaurant and bakery puts a mouthwatering spin on Thanksgiving dessert by adding buttery, brown sugary butterscotch to the pecan classic, giving it a deeper, toastier sweetness. Order online by Saturday, November 21, for in-store pickup on Wednesday, November 25, between 4 and 8 p.m. or Thursday, November 26, between 10 a.m. and noon. 332 Ormond St. SE, Atlantamediterraneaatl.com

Pie Bar: Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate, bourbon, and Georgia pecans come together in Pie Bar’s indulgent bourbon chocolate pecan pie, finished with a generous chocolate drizzle. | Photo by Pie Bar

Twelve Thanksgivings in, Pie Bar has the holiday rush down to a science. Its Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie brings Georgia pecans, bourbon, and chocolate together in one gooey slice, finished with a chocolate drizzle and a flaky crust. Preorder by Friday, November 20, at 9 p.m., then swing through the drive-thru at Pie Bar’s Kennesaw production kitchen on Tuesday, November 24, or Wednesday, November 25, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Thanksgiving morning from 8 to 10 a.m. Drive-thru pickup: 771 Shallowford Road, #107, Kennesaw,orderpiebar.com

Hell Yeah! Gluten Free: Vegan Apple Pie

A dietary restriction shouldn’t mean skipping the best part of the meal. Hell Yeah! Gluten Free bakes in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen, and its vegan apple pie leaves out the dairy and eggs too, so guests with food sensitivities can dig into the most familiar fruit pie on the Thanksgiving table. Preorder through the Inman Park bakery’s online Thanksgiving menu for pickup on Sunday, November 22; Monday, November 23; or Tuesday, November 24. 900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Ste. 500, Atlanta,hellyeahglutenfree.com

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