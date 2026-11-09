Houston’s Goode Company Is Hiding Golden Tickets for Diamond Bracelets in Its Famous Pecan Pie Boxes

Goode Company's signature Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie gets a festive makeover with limited-edition packaging and a chance to win one of 10 diamond bracelets from Houston-based Lindsey Leigh Jewelry. | Photo by Brian Kennedy

Houston’s beloved Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie has long been a holiday staple, but this year, a few lucky customers may find something even sweeter than the pie itself: a golden ticket worth a diamond bracelet.

As it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, Houston-born Goode Company is putting a Texas twist on a Willy Wonka-style giveaway, hiding 10 golden tickets inside specially designed boxes of its signature pecan pie. The restaurant group has partnered with Houston-based Lindsey Leigh Jewelry to award 10 winners diamond bracelets valued at $635 each.

The promotion, appropriately named “Thank Your Lucky Stars,” is a nod to Goode Company founder Jim Goode’s famous saying: “You might give some serious thought to thanking your lucky stars you’re in Texas.”

Goode Company’s limited-edition Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie boxes feature founder Jim Goode’s famous saying, “You might give some serious thought to thanking your lucky stars you’re in Texas.”

For generations of Houstonians, Goode Company’s Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie has been as much a part of the holidays as turkey, dressing, and the inevitable post-Thanksgiving nap. Packaged in a keepsake wooden box, the rich, pecan-studded dessert has become a popular gift for friends, family, and out-of-town Texans craving a taste of home. Now, the company is giving customers another reason to order one.

The limited-edition pies come packaged in gold-foiled boxes designed for the occasion, with 10 randomly selected boxes containing a golden ticket. Each winning ticket can be redeemed for a Diamond Star Bracelet from Lindsey Leigh Jewelry, featuring a delicate 14-karat yellow gold chain and a diamond set in a six-pointed star.

A golden ticket and a $635 diamond bracelet from Lindsey Leigh Jewelry are among the prizes in Goode Company’s holiday giveaway, which gives 10 lucky pecan pie buyers a chance to win some extra sparkle. | Photo by Brian Kennedy

“We have a lot to be thankful for as we start looking back on 50 years as a company,” said chef and Goode Company president Levi Goode. “We’re grateful that Goode Company has been embraced by the Houston community since the beginning and we’re excited to partner with our favorite Houston jeweler to bring this special initiative to life this holiday season.”

Founded in 1977 by Jim Goode, the family business began as a single barbecue restaurant before growing into one of Houston’s most recognizable restaurant groups. Today, it operates concepts including Goode Co. Barbecue, Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Co. Taqueria, and Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, among others. Its pecan pie has developed a following well beyond Texas, earning recognition from Bloomberg as the nation’s best mail-order pie in 2018.

The collaboration also brings together two homegrown Houston businesses, with Lindsey Leigh Jewelry founder Lindsey Leigh Hohlt contributing the bracelets for the giveaway.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry founder Lindsey Leigh Hohlt shows off a golden ticket alongside Goode Company’s famous Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie, part of a holiday collaboration between the two Houston businesses. | Photo by Brian Kennedy

The special-edition pies are priced at $70 and are available through December 18, or until they sell out. Customers can order them through Goode Company’s online shop, with nationwide shipping available.

Houston shoppers will also have an opportunity to purchase the pies in person during Lindsey Leigh Jewelry’s Sparkle Market on December 10 and 11 at the jeweler’s Houston storefront.

There are a few rules to keep in mind. Only 10 boxes contain winning tickets, and winners are limited to one per household. Anyone who discovers a golden ticket must follow the enclosed redemption instructions and claim their bracelet by January 29, 2027. Additional eligibility requirements are outlined in the official giveaway rules.

Of course, even without a golden ticket, there’s still a whole pecan pie to enjoy. And for Houstonians who already have Goode Company’s famous dessert on their holiday shopping list, the possibility of finding a little diamond-studded surprise makes this year’s tradition all the more tempting.

The post Houston’s Goode Company Is Hiding Golden Tickets for Diamond Bracelets in Its Famous Pecan Pie Boxes first appeared on DiningOut.