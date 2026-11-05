A longtime favorite at Hungry’s in Houston, chef Sue Nowamooz’s colorful orzo pasta salad combines tender pasta, crisp vegetables, black beans, and feta with a zesty homemade Greek dressing. | Photo by Hungry's

For decades, Hungry’s has been a fixture in Houston’s dining scene, earning a loyal following with its fresh, approachable fare and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. What began as a casual eatery has grown into a beloved local institution with multiple locations, where generations of Houstonians have gathered for long lunches, family dinners, and mimosa-fueled weekend brunches.

While the menu has evolved over the years, the restaurant’s commitment to wholesome, flavorful food has remained a constant. Among its longtime favorites is the orzo pasta salad, a colorful, Mediterranean-inspired dish that proves simple ingredients can make a lasting impression.

Chef Sue Nowamooz shares her recipe for the refreshing salad, which combines tender orzo with crisp bell peppers, black beans, red onion, fresh cilantro, and feta cheese, all tossed in a bright, homemade Greek dressing.

Whether served as a light lunch, a side dish, or part of a larger spread, it’s an easy way to bring a little Hungry’s magic into your own kitchen.

The post RECIPE: How to Make Hungry’s Orzo Pasta Salad at Home first appeared on DiningOut.