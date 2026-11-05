Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026: Dine-In and Takeout Options

Catch Dallas is celebrating Thanksgiving with a festive spread, including herb-stuffed roasted heritage turkey and a pumpkin spice gelato sundae. | Photo by Catch Restaurants

The holidays are the happiest time of the year. They can also be the most stressful. This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for reservations and pre-orders. Across Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants are handling the cooking with expansive Thanksgiving Day buffets, holiday plates, and take-home feasts that make the holidays less about logistics and a lot more about those gathering around the table.

From complimentary Thanksgiving Eve buffets and Peking duck to Cajun-fried turkey with a stunning view, here are the best places to celebrate or pick up your Thanksgiving meal.

Catch Dallas

New York City-born Catch, the glitzy seafood restaurant at Maple Terrace, will host a special dinner on Thursday, November 26 from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Catch’s signature menu of seafood, sushi, and steak menu will be available alongside three holiday specials. Reserve a table for the short rib croquette, herb-stuffed roasted heritage turkey, and the pumpkin spice gelato sundae with miso caramel, kataifi crunch, and vanilla chantilly. Book a table online. 3005 Maple Ave., Dallas,catchresaurants.com

Lulu Modern

Trade turkey for Peking duck this Thanksgiving with Lulu Modern’s Flaming Duck Feast, a $188 take-home spread serving four to six guests. | Photo by Lulu Modern

Plano’s Lulu Modern is offering a festive alternative to the traditional turkey dinner. The contemporary Asian restaurant’s Flaming Duck Feast packages puts its signature Peking duck at the center of the holiday table. The $188 package serves four to six and includes one peking duck and the traditional accompaniments, duck fried rice, green beans, and duck soup. The package is available for pickup only, and must be ordered at least seven days in advance. Preorder online. 3310 Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 121, Plano,lulu-modern.com

Stillwell’s

Named after legendary rancher and author Hallie Stillwell, Michelin-recognized Stillwell’s is celebrating Thanksgiving with dinner on Thursday, November 26. The steakhouse’s regular menu will be available alongside holiday specialities including turkey roulade, butterscotch heirloom carrots, spiced Texas pecans, classic gravy, and cranberry mostarda. Located on the seventh floor of Hotel Swexan, Stillwell’s offers the perfect excuse to turn Thanksgiving dinner into a holiday staycation. Reservations are available online. 2575 McKinnon St., Dallas,stillwellsdallas.com

Winsome Prime

This year, Winsome Prime is giving Dallas diners a reason to skip the kitchen. The Trinity Groves steakhouse will open Thursday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, serving its regular menu and a special $35 Thanksgiving Day plate. Each plate includes a choice of smoked turkey or Hawaiian-glazed ham with two sides, such as cornbread dressing, garlic truffle mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, or greens. Finish with Mama’s Carrot Cake or sweet potato pie. Reservations are available online. 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas,winsomeprime.com/dallas

Farena

For diners who want to stay close to Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game action, Farena at Loews Arlington Hotel is as close as it gets. The restaurant begins the holiday at 7 a.m. with an Italian Thanksgiving Breakfast Buffet, served through noon. The buffet costs $42 for adults and $22 for children ages 6 through 12. There’s even a two-hour $32 unlimited mimosa, Bloody Marys, and bellinis offer. From noon through 10 p.m., executive chef Tony France is serving the roasted Diestel turkey plate with whipped potatoes, 10-year balsamic green bean almondine, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Reservations are available on Resy. 888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington,loewshotels.com/arlington-hotel

Live! By Loews Arlington

Live! By Loews Arlington is serving a Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet with traditional holiday dishes, carving stations, and plenty of sweet treats. | Photo by Loews Hotels

Live! By Loews Arlington kicks off the Thanksgiving holiday with a feast that keeps on giving. The Thanksgiving Grand Brunch Buffet takes place Thursday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Arlington Foyer located on the second floor overlooking the AT&T Stadium. The spread costs $108 for adults and $38 for children ages 6 to 12, with carved turkey, prime rib, sides, desserts, and interactive chef stations. Reservations are strongly encouraged and available through Resy. 1600 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington,loewshotels.com/live-by-loews-arlington-texas

Cut and Bourbon

At Live! By Loews Arlington, Cut and Bourbon is sticking to tradition. Executive chef Robert Carr’s $75 Heritage Turkey Dinner will be available on Thursday, November 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. It’s the perfect no-compromise stop within walking distance of AT&T Stadium. Enjoy the game followed by a filling plate of roasted, brined heritage turkey and turkey leg ballotine with citrus-spiced cranberry sauce, golden whipped potatoes, braised green beans with garlic-Parmesan béchamel, jalapeño-cheddar stuffing, Parker rolls, and candied sweet potatoes. End the night on a sweet note with a bourbon-pumpkin pie finished with dark chocolate shards and a sweet dollop of blood orange whipped cream. Reserve on Resy. 1600 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington,cutanfdbourbon.com

Nobu Dallas

Sushi, Japanese specialties, and traditional holiday favorites come together at Nobu Dallas, which is hosting a $95 Thanksgiving brunch with live chef stations and a turkey carving station. | Photo by Nobu Dallas

Tucked in the The Crescent Hotel, Nobu Dallas will open for brunch on Thursday, November 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ritzy restaurant is trading its á la carte menu for a Thanksgiving Brunch. The $95-per-person brunch combines Japanese and classic brunch dishes, including sushi, salads, pastries, desserts, live chef stations, and a Thanksgiving turkey carving station. Reservations are available online. 4000 Crescent Ct., Dallas,noburestaurants.com/dallas

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q

Let Fort Worth’s first-and-only Michelin-starred restaurant handle the main course. Goldee’s Bar-B-Q is offering its brisket and turkey breast for pickup Wednesday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The $225 offset-smoked brisket weighs between 5 to 6 pounds and feeds up to 12, while the $75 turkey breast weighs in at 2.5 to 3 pounds and feeds up to six. Both come fully cooked with reheating instructions. Preorders must be placed by Saturday, November 14. Preorder online. 4645 Dick Price Rd., Fort Worth,goldeesbbq.com

Avra Dallas

Avra Dallas brings a taste of the Mediterranean to Thanksgiving dinner, no cooking required. The Uptown restaurant is offering Greek-inspired dishes for pickup or delivery by Wednesday, November 25. Options include spanakopita, Greek spreads, Greek salad, Chilean sea bass plaki, roasted chicken, Colorado lamb chops, roasted potatoes, grilled vegetables, baklava, and orange cake. Half trays serve six to 12 guests, while full trays serve 15 to 20. To place an order, email dallasevents@theavragroup.com. 300 Crescent Ct., Ste. 120, Dallas,theavragroup.com/avra-dallas

Columbian Country Club

Kick off Thanksgiving a day early with a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at Columbian Country Club on Wednesday, November 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. The swanky cocktail lounge will follow up the meal with a live DJ until 2 a.m., alongside seasonal cocktails such as Smoked Pear, Cardamom Toddy, and Red Headed Margarita. Consider it a head start on the turkey day buzz. 3314 Ross Ave., Ste. 150, Dallas,columbiancc.com

Monarch

Monarch offers one of Dallas’ most spectacular dining experiences, pairing panoramic skyline views with a special Thanksgiving plate. | Photo by Maple Hospitality Group

Give thanks with one of the best views in Dallas. Monarch is celebrating Thanksgiving Dinner 49 floors above Dallas on Thursday, November 26, from 2 to 9 p.m. The wood-fired Italian steakhouse’s regular menu will be available in addition to a $95 Thanksgiving plate from executive chef Jason Rohan. The holiday plate features a black truffle turkey breast, confit turkey leg gnocchetti, candied sweet potato with black truffle marshmallow, panettone stuffing, and cranberry mostarda. Children’s turkey plates are $35. Reservations are available online. 1401 Elm St., 49th Floor, Dallas,monarchrestaurants.com

Mercat Bistro

Mercat Bistro is taking the stress of the holidays away with prix fixe brunch and dinner menus. On Thursday, November 26, the Harwood District French restaurant will kick off the day of gratitude with a brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The three-course meal is $75 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. The menu includes smoked salmon, Quiche Lorraine, croissant eggs benedict, HWD TX steak frites, a turkey plate, of course, and desserts like pain perdue. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and costs $85 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. The three-course menu includes French-inspired dishes, including escargot en persillade, followed by roasted turkey and gnocchi á la Parisian. Reservations are required and cancellations must be completed 72 hours in advance. 2501 N. Harwood St., Ste. 225, Dallas,mercatbistro.com

Crown Block

Views from the dining room at Crown Block, located inside “The Ball” at Reunion Tower. | Photo by Kathy Tran

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day at one of Dallas’ most iconic buildings, The Reunion Tower, with Crown Block. Gather around the table 560 feet in the sky for an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Day Feast on Thursday, November 26 , from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The $165 buffet will have plenty of traditional Thanksgiving fare including Green Circle roasted turkey, Cajun-fried turkey, and prime rib, alongside classic sides, sushi, fresh seafood, and pies. Reservations are available online. 300 Reunion Blvd. E, Dallas,crownblockdallas.com

Emilia’s

Emilia’s at The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth is offering three seatings to enjoy executive chef Sean Malek’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet on Thursday, November 26 at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., The meal costs $150 per adult and $75 per child ages 2 to 12, plus a 20% gratuity. The menu is stretchy-pants ready with salads, housemade focaccia, carving stations with turkey, brisket, and ham, and traditional sides. The chef displays include cheese, charcuterie, vegetable crudités, a bagel wall with smoked salmon, and deviled eggs. It doesn’t stop there. There’s also an egg station and a build-your-own-pie station complete with torched merengue. Reservations are available on OpenTable. 3300 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth,emiliasfortworth.com

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