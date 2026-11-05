Your Guide to Eating Out on Thanksgiving in New York City

Indulge in a smoked turkey this Thanksgiving. | Photo courtesy of Virgil’s Real BBQ

Thanksgiving is the best holiday in the United States. It’s neither religious nor patriotic, the late-November holiday is centered around food—even if turkey is not the favorite fowl of most of us. It’s also the biggest meal of the year.

If it’s your job to commandeer the kitchen duties, there are days of preparation. So, why not consider letting someone else do all the work? Like a professional chef, for example.

Got Pie? Le Rock in NYC sure does. | Photo courtesy of Le Rock

New York City has ample amounts of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, November 26—for both dining in and take away. Even better, if you want a worldly accent to your holiday meal this year, you can have it with an Italian, French, Colombian, Southern, Turkish, Brazilian, or Indian twist.

No matter which direction you want your own gluttonous Thanksgiving adventure to take you, just make sure it’s a tasty one. Here is your guide to the best place to eat out or get take out on Thursday, November 26.

Traditional Thanksgiving

Manhatta

Thanksgiving in NYC with a view. | Photo courtesy of Manhatta

If you prefer your Thanksgiving meal with a stunning view, head up to Manhatta, Danny Meyer’s sky-high upscale eatery sixty floors above lower Manhattan. Chef Michele Brogioni is cooking up a four-course feast for Thanksgiving Day.

Menu options include Smoked Burrata, Pumpkin Ravioli, Glazed Sweetbreads, and Chestnut Apple-Stuffed Turkey, among other dishes. Plus, there will be a small handful of sides to accompany the main dishes. Make a reservation here for a high-altitude Thanksgiving Day meal. 28 Liberty St., Financial District,manhattarestaurant.com

Union Square Cafe

Old school dining for a classic holiday. | Photo courtesy of Union Square Cafe

If you want to fully embrace the Americana of the holiday, Union Square Cafe (also run by Meyer) might be the place for you. Chef Lena Ciardullo’s multi-course, Union Square Greenmarket-sourced menu for Thanksgiving includes a Green Circle Turkey Breast and Confit Thigh accompanied by sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pan gravy.

If that’s not your thing, the menu also includes Duck Liver Mousse, Duck Fat Tater Tots, Pumpkin Lasagna, and Beef Tenderloin as options. Make a reservation here. 101 E. 19th St., Gramercy,unionsquarecafe.com

The Noortwyck

Get all the pies for Thanksgiving. | Photo courtesy of The Noortwyck

In the West Village, The Noortwyck and its chef, Andrew Quinn, will be leaning into the Thanksgiving feast with classics: turkey and all the trimmings. In addition to the bird, there will be a full roaster of Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Charred Green Beans, and Whipped Sweet Potatoes. Naturally, guests will finish with a slice of Pumpkin Pie, accented with Chantilly.

If turkey doesn’t sound appealing, you can also choose the Sunchoke and Black Truffle Agnolotti or a Slow-Roasted Prime Rib au Jus. The meal will be offered on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m. 289 Bleecker St., West Village,thenoortwyck.com

Cafe Carmellini

The Thanksgiving dessert trolley at Cafe Carmellini. | Photo by Briana Balducci

Andrew Carmellini’s elegant, ambient, and eponymous restaurant in the Fifth Avenue Hotel in NoMad may be the ideal spot for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. The kitchen will be cooking up a four-course meal for $225 per person.

You can dig into a Roasted Heritage Turkey with all the usual accompaniments, or go wild and opt for various seafood or non-meat options. For the sweet end of the meal, there’s a Thanksgiving pie cart being pushed around the room and guests will get to choose a slice from a variety of options. 250 Fifth Ave., NoMad,cafecarmellini.com

The Modern

Have a great meal in The Bar Room at The Modern. | The Modern

If you’ve ever wondered what a fine-dining twist on the Thanksgiving meal would be like, point yourself to The Modern, the Michelin-starred eatery inside MoMA. Chef Thomas Allan is whipping up a six-course holiday feast with options such as Poached Lobster and Pumpkin Dumplings, Wagyu Strip with Green Farro, and Ch0colate Opera Cake.

The meal costs $275 per person. Make a rez here. If you want something less fancy, you can reserve spots in the Bar Room where there will be a three-course Thanksgiving tasting menu, with dishes like Hand-Cut Black Truffle Tagliatelle and Crispy Salmon for $145 per person. Reserve a spot in the Bar Room on OpenTable. 9 W. 53rd St., Midtown West,themodernnyc.com

Southern Thanksgiving

Melba’s

Inside Melba’s in Harlem. | Photo courtesy of Melba’s

Harlem’s own, Melba’s, is a great place to tuck into some hearty Southern fare. It also happens to be one of the best restaurants in New York for Thanksgiving. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Melba’s is going to be fixin’ up a hearty holiday feast showcasing Burrata with Butternut Squash Caponata with hazelnut pesto, Crispy Parmesan Sformato, and Wood-Fired Roasted Heritage Turkey with cranberry-orange mostarda, oreganata gravy, and chestnut and pork sausage stuffing.

If you’re not into fowl, the menu also has an option for Roasted Dry-Aged Prime Rib in a Barolo sauce, Lemon-Poached King Salmon, and Raviolini wading in a truffle-laden cream sauce. Dessert includes Pumpkin Pie. At $69 per person the feast is a great deal too. Melba’s also does take-out Thanksgiving packages. Reserve your spot on OpenTable. 300 W. 114th St., Harlem,melbasrestaurant.com

Virgil’s Real BBQ

Smoked, sliced, and served. This turkey is perfect for Thanksgiving. | Photo courtesy of Virgil’s Real BBQ

Located near Times Square, Virgil’s Real BBQ is going to be cooking up a meaty meal for Thanksgiving Day. Choose from the portion of Smoked Turkey for $49 per person, or you can come with a group of six to eight and get a whole 16-pound Smoked Turkey for $395 per table.

Whichever option you choose, the meal comes with mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes with maple syrup, sandied Brussels sprouts with applewood-smoked bacon, and buttermilk biscuits.

Go to OpenTable to reserve a spot. The Virgil’s location on the Upper West Side will be offering Thanksgiving packages too, but for take-out only. 152 W. 44th St., Midtown West; and 2452 Broadway, Upper West Side,virgilsbbq.com

Good Time Country Buffet

Thanksgiving but make it a buffet. | Photo courtesy of Good Time Country Buffet

The brand new Southern buffet in the East Village is opening for Thanksgiving day and they’re going to have a bounty of south-of-the-Mason-Dixon-Line fare. In addition to fried chicken, meatloaf, collard greens, and cornbread, the kitchen will also be offering sliced turkey, marshmallow-topped candied yams, and other Turkey Day delights. The all-you-can-eat affair costs $39.99 per person and reservations open at 6 p.m. on November 11 on Resy. 166 First Ave., East Village,goodtimebuffet.com

Italian Thanksgiving

Ci Siamo

Italian-style Thanksgiving in Chelsea. | Photo courtesy of Ci Siamo

Chef Hillary Sterling’s $155 per person Italian-accented Thanksgiving meal consists of Buckwheat Ravioli, Pappardelle with Wild Boar Ragu, squash-filled Tortellini, Turkey Porchetta, Smoked Duck, and Duck Piccata with several family-style sides to accompany your main dishes. For the kids of all ages there will also be a sundae bar. See more of the menu here and reserve your spot here. 440 W. 33rd St., Chelsea,cisiamo.com

Bottino

Located in Chelsea, Bottino wants to serve you Thanksgiving with an Italian twist. The three-course meal has options for Potato Leek Soup, Apple Stilton Salad, Pan-Fried Branzino, and, of course, a Heritage Roast Turkey Breast au Jus. Main courses are paired with Mushroom Pugliese Dressing, Glazed Yams, Cranberry Relish, and Spicy Brussels Sprouts.

You can also request to order from the a carte menu. The prix-fixe menu costs $100 per person (for children under 12, the price is $50). 246 10th Ave., Chelsea,bottinonyc.com

L’Amico

This gorgeous turkey could be yours. | Photo courtesy of L’Amico

Chef Laurent Tourondel’s Italian restaurant in Chelsea is serving a multi-course fixed-price Thanksgiving feast from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal includes Burrata with Hazelnut, Crispy Parmesan Sformato with prosciutto, Squash Caponata, and a Wood-Fire Roasted Heritage Turkey with chestnut and pork stuffing and gravy.

The meal costs $98 per person with an extra $38 for those who want wine pairing. Grab a spot on Resy. 849 Sixth Ave., Chelsea,lamico.nyc

Carmine’s

Carmine’s, located near Times Square and on the Upper West Side, is taking the Thanksgiving Day meal very seriously. For $395 per dining party, they’re bringing an 18-pound Roasted Turkey with Sausage and Sage Stuffing.

There will also be Cranberry Sauce, Brussels Spouts with caramelized onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Mashed Potatoes. You can finish off the meal with Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie. The feast feeds six to eight people. 200 W. 44th St. Midtown West; 245o Broadway, Upper West Side,carminesnyc.com

Indian Thanksgiving

Tamarind Tribeca

Indian Thanksgiving includes tasty bites like this pumpkin dish. | Photo courtesy of Tamarind Tribeca

If you want to put a subcontinental spin on your Thanksgiving Day meal, gravitate to Tamarind in Tribeca. The renowned and beloved Indian restaurant is offering a whopping 15-course Thanksgiving feast for $125 per person.

Chef Sanjeev Poonia will be crafting dishes like Turkey Tikka Roulade, Turkey Prune Maakhni, and Pumpkin & Paneer Tikka. For a look at the full menu, click here. If you don’t want to go on Thanksgiving Day, the menu is available from November 23 to 28. 99 Hudson St., Tribeca,tamarindtribeca.com

Turkish Thanksgiving

Nar

The Aegean Feta Salad at Nar. | Photo by Alex Staniloff

Nar’s three-course Thanksgiving-themed meal puts a Turkish twist on the holiday. Start off with a trio of Mezze, spicy Çiğ Köfte, Pumpkin Soup, and Fried Zucchini Bottoms. Next, the main course, which includes roasted Heritage Turkey Breast with creamy potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy, and cranberry preserve.

Other possibilities include a hand-minced lamb and pistachio NAR Kebab or Mushroom Karniyarik (rice pilaf, chickpeas, almonds, dill, chili tomato sauce, oyster mushroom ragout, chives, and roasted garlic yogurt). The meal will conclude with Pumpkin Seed Babka. Make a reservation via Resy. 34 E. 20th St., Flatiron,narrestaurant.nyc

South American Thanksgiving

Elcielo

The dining room at Elcielo in NoMad. | Photo courtesy of Elcielo



This sleek Colombian fine-dining restaurant in the Virgin Hotels is putting a South American spin on the Thanksgiving meal. For $180 per person, the kitchen is serving up a decadent and elegant six-course meal. You’re welcomed with a shot of sugarcane-spiked Pineapple Guarapo and then a parade of bites come out of the kitchen, including Foie & Borojo, Truffle Buñuelo, Scallop Ceviche, and the restaurant’s fun signature dish, Tree of Life.

But that’s not all, after this the sharable Roasted Turkey or Squab (with Colombian spices) appears at the table, followed by Gooseberry Sauce, Colombian Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Gravy, Cornbread, and Pumpkin Casserole, among other edible delights. As if that wasn’t enough, dessert follows in the form of Mango and Pecan Pie. Make your reservation for this gluttonous feast on OpenTable. You can also pre-order take-out Thanksgiving meals via the restaurant’s website. 1227 Broadway, 4th Fl., NoMad,elcielo.com.co

Berimbau Brazilian Table

Make Pao de Queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) part of your Thanksgiving tradition. | Photo courtesy of Berimbau Brazilian Table

To really shake up your Thanksgiving meal, head to Berimbau Brazilian Table where the outpost on W. 36th Street and 5th Avenue will be serving a fixed-price, four-course menu from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some menu highlights include Cogumelo with mushrooms and chimichurri, a Braised Turkey Drumstick, and, for dessert, Cheesecake de Cupuaçu: an Amazonian cheesecake with caramel, lemon, and maldon salt. The cost is $85 per person. Reserve a spot on Resy. 3 W. 36th St., Midtown,berimbaunyc.com

French Thanksgiving

Le Rock

The perfect Thanksgiving spread can by yours. | Photo courtesy of Le Rock

This elegant Gallic brasserie at Rockefeller Center is the place to go if you want to put a bit of France in your holiday meal. For $185 per person (and $105 for children under 12), holiday feasters will get a choice of Heritage Turkey, Filet au Poivre, Halibut au Vin Jaune, or Beef Tenderloin. You can see more of the menu here and you can make a reservation here. 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Midtown,lerocknyc.com

abc kitchen by Jean-Georges

Alsatian super chef Jean-George Vongrichten’s abc kitchen in the Flatiron District is concocting a three-course meal for $178 per person. Menu highlights include Peekytoe Crab Toast, Roasted Carrot and Avocado Salad, Sea Scallop Crudo, Faroe Island Salmon, Wood-Oven-Roasted Lobster, Steak Frites, and, of course, Roasted Turkey, which comes with chestnut stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce. Grab your spot at abc kitchen. 35 E. 18th St., Flatiron,abckitchen.nyc

Greek Thanksgiving

Selene SoHo

Indulge in this gorgeous Thanksgiving feast. | Photo courtesy of Selene SoHo

Selene will be serving its regular Greek menu on Thanksgiving Day, in case you want to go full-Greek for the day. But the restaurant will also be offering some Thanksgiving specials: Butternut Squash Soup, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Jam, Stuffing, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, and Turkey Gravy—all nicely washed down with a crisp white Greek wine. 23 Grand St. SoHo,selenerestaurants.com

Elea NYC

Located on the Upper West Side, Greek restaurant, Alea, will be offering its regular menu of Greek and Mediterranean staples on Thanksgiving Day. You can also add on some holiday favorites like Butternut Squash Soup, Pecan Pie, and Roasted Turkey that will have a Greek twist: stuffing chestnuts, raisins, Greek herbs, and Mavrodaphne wine. 217 W. 85th St., Upper West Side,eleanyc.com

Take Home Thanksgiving Kits

Frenchette

This august French restaurant in Tribeca is offering an enormous Dinner Box for $800. Serving six to eight hungry people, the package includes a Roasted Heritage Turkey, Chestnut Stuffing, Potato Puree, Pâté en Croûte, Salad, Parker House Rolls, Celery-Root Soup, Turkey Giblet Gravy, and Pumpkin Pie. You can find out more information and order the Thanksgiving package here. 241 W. Broadway, Tribeca,frenchettenyc.com

Pig Beach BBQ

Get the whole Thanksgiving feast at this Queens hot spot. | Photo courtesy of Pig Beach BBQ

Astoria’s Pig Beach BBQ is your go-to in Queens for picking up a Thanksgiving meal to take home. The package includes a whole smoked turkey, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing.

There is also a choice of desserts including the Tart Key Lime Pie or Chocolate Pean Pie Pie. The meal serves 10 to 12 people and the full feast costs $275. Order before November 22. Get ordering information via its website. 35-37 36th St., Astoria, Queens,pigbeachnyc.com

Anton’s

If you have enough motivation to cook your own turkey but don’t feel like making anything else, get yourself to Anton’s in the West Village. This New York-y bistro is offering a Thanksgiving package of sides and sweets.

Think Pumpkin Pie, Bourbon Pecan Pie, Olive-Whipped Potatoes, Chopped Spinach, Quince-Cranberry Sauce, and Chestnut-Andouille Stuffing. Just make sure you order by November 20. You can find out more information and/or order your feast here. 57o Hudson St., West Village,antonsnyc.com

Eli Zabar Catering

This Upper West Side catering outfit is doing things opposite of Anton’s. Instead of sides, the restaurant is cooking the turkey for you and then everything else is a la carte. So you can pay $210 for a 14-to 16-pound bird or $315 for a 22-to-24-pound turkey.

Then, it’s up to you to decide if you want to make the sides and accoutrements yourself or buy it separately from Eli Zabar Catering, a different business from the Zabar’s located on Broadway. Options include stuffing, gravy, roasted vegetables, cranberry sauce, and various sweet offerings. 431 E. 91st St., Upper West Side,elizabar.com

Kellogg’s Diner

This Williamsburg diner closed last year and then re-opened as a revamped Tex-Mex-ish diner with much better food and a livelier atmosphere. For Thanksgiving, they’re offering a take-away, four-person meal that consists of half of a Roasted Turkey, Chipotle-Maple-Glazed Carrots, Sage-Brown Butter Stuffing, Brown Gravy, and Cranberry Sauce.

The meal costs $285 for everything. You can also order pies separately. Order by November 20 here. 518 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn,kelloggsdinernyc.com

The post Your Guide to Eating Out on Thanksgiving in New York City first appeared on DiningOut.