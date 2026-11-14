Dillon has a steady flow of driver jobs right now, from pizza runs to tractor trailers. If you like being on the road and know your way around town (or the back roads), these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Dillon, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas, answer phones, help make pies, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you want steady hours, tips, and a fast-paced job where you stay moving.

Employer: Perdue Farms

Location: Dillon, SC

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Drive a tractor trailer hauling live chickens from farms to the processing plant. You’ll use your Class A CDL and tractor-trailer experience, work outdoors in all weather, and play a key role in Perdue’s supply chain.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Dillon, SC, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick up and deliver auto parts, help in the store, and talk with both pro and walk-in customers. Good for someone who likes driving, light sales, and doesn’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.